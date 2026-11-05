🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Humble, TX

Humble’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Humble, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Great fit if you have some automotive knowledge, can lift and move merchandise, and want a role with room to grow.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Humble, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy off-price retail store, support the Store Manager, and supervise the team on the sales floor, front end, and fitting rooms. Good match if you have 2+ years of retail management, like coaching others, and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Humble, TX, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see job page)

Be the first stop for customers who need help with computers and devices, from check-in to basic tech support. Ideal if you have 3+ months of retail or customer service, love technology, and want solid benefits and discounts even in a part-time role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.