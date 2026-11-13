Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets for Santa’s Early Bird Christmas Packages, with 2 YETI Roadie 8 coolers and 3 YETI 5-gallon buckets filled with gifts as prizes; tickets cost $5 each and can be bought online or with cash at the Downtown Muncy, Inc. Holiday Market on Main Street in Muncy on Saturday 2026-11-14 from 10:00–15:00. Ticket sales close at 20:00 on 2026-11-14, Santa will fill the coolers and buckets on Sunday 2026-11-15, and the prize drawing will be held live on Facebook on Sunday evening 2026-11-15 (time to be announced). Purchase tickets online: https://hughesvillevolunteerfiredepar.betterworld.org/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department