I Refuse To Go Anywhere Without This $4 Hand Cream That’s Transformed My Dry Skin

The Gold Bond healing hand cream is made with seven moisturizers and three vitamins.

From the age of seven, my skin has been plagued with dry, itchy and often painful patches of red in what is best known as eczema — the worst of which occurs on my hands. This common skin condition requires a lot of attention and a lot of product testing , and one of the best things I’ve found is the Gold Bond healing hand cream , which has a massive fanbase outside of just myself.

Ever since I discovered this $4 formula several years ago, I’ve never gone a day without having a tube in my immediate vicinity. That’s how integral it has been to making my severely cracked and irritated hands feel actually comfortable for the first time since I can remember. This is invaluable to me considering how often I use my hands and how visible my eczema would appear whenever interacting with strangers or being in public.

Gold Bond’s hypoallergenic cream is enriched with seven different moisturizers and three vitamins B and C to help nourish the skin, strengthen its barrier, improve its appearance and protect the epidermis from damage caused by environmental stressors. There’s also the inclusion of aloe, a well-tested ingredient known for its soothing capabilities. And like the claim on the tube, it genuinely does last through hand-washing and acts as a kind of undetectable moisture seal.

It’s also one of the only hand creams I’ve tried that doesn’t feel like a complete sensory nightmare on my skin. You know the kind: Those overly occlusive textures that feel greasy and just lay atop your skin, making it impossible to do anything without leaving a slick of oily cream in the wake of everything you touch.

Instead, despite Gold Bond’s shockingly thick and luscious texture, the cream soaks fully into the skin and feels simultaneously imperceptible and yet hydrating and comforting.

One note worth mentioning is that this isn’t a fragrance-free cream and, as someone who has incredibly sensitive skin, normally I’d be vehemently opposed to using it. However, the scent of this formula is not at all irritating nor is it overpowering. Instead, it smells light, fresh and something I enjoy putting on mid-day or post-handwashing. (However, if you have fragrance allergies as opposed to a mere preference against them, then you may want to skip.)

Back to words of endorsement other than my own, Gold Bond’s hand cream has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and has nearly 25,170 5-star reviews, many of which contain claims lauding its ability to help chapped peeling skin when nothing else could, including prescription creams. Read ahead to see more similar undeniably promising reviews up ahead or risk just $4 to try the formula out for yourself.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“For hands that are dry, rough, calluses, or otherwise abused by daily use, give them a treat with this cream. It absorbs quickly, doesn’t feel greasy, and best of all, really works. We use a lot of different Gold Bond products around our house for this very reason. Do your skin a favor and spread some of this on. Your dry cracked skin will thank you.” — SoCal Thom “Ok so I finally tried gold bond after everything else failed. Well blow my mind —- the hokey commercials are true! I suffer from a painful peeling skin condition and chapped hands that crack and really hurt. Nothing helps not even prescription creams. Out of desperation I gave this a try. I can’t believe it but after only 12 hours my hands are less painful, smooth and on their way to healing. It smells really nice, too. It’s thick and smooth which I like but easily applied. It spreads easily and feels great. It’s tacky for the first 2-3 minutes then disappears completely. Not oily or greasy or slimy. Hands instantly feel smooth and they stay that way. I gardened and washed up and it was still there. After 40 years of laughing at these commercials I’m a true believer. Wish I’d gotten on board sooner!!!” — B “I wash my hands a lot. I’m also a knitter/crocheter, so having dry hands feels terrible when I’m working with yarn. I’d previously purchased an expensive lotion for crafters that didn’t make my hands feel slimy, but it didn’t feel like it actually moisturized my hands much and it ran out quickly. I heard about this stuff from some fellow knitters and decided to try it. I was blown away at how awesome it is! It’s very thick, so a little goes a long way, but it absorbs very quickly and I can knit almost immediately without my hands feeling slippery. It moisturizes so well (even after washing!) and I feel like it actually improves my skin . The smell is great... very light (I’m super sensitive to scents) and is reminiscent of grapefruit. I love this stuff so much and have repurchased several tubes so I can keep some wherever I am. This stuff is perfect!” — K. Hanson “I’ve purchased and then repurchased this product several times because it works! Unfortunately, cold and flu season with a household of children leads to lots of hand washing for me. That on top of washing dishes daily, household chores, etc...my hands get really dry, irritated and recently started to darken from the excessive washing. I decided to start back using this hand cream. By the next day, I could already see and feel a difference. By day 3 of using it multiple times throughout the day, my hands feel softer, less irritated and have lightened. The listed vitamins that are in the cream must be very effective and I’m thankful that Gold Bond cracked the code. Also. The scent is very mild and tolerable. I’m going to continue using this after each hand wash and it should revive my hands back to normal as it did in the past. I just ordered more so that I never run out. I do highly recommend it.” — Frequent Shopper...Honest Reviewer “I bought this because other things were not working when my hands were very very very scaly and dry. Most of the others didn’t work at the best they sort of work and then didn’t work anymore after a few hours.

This on the other hand just was amazing. It completely cleared things up within a day and now I’m keeping them clear and keeping them soft by using it regularly.

Each person will be different. Some people might need to put it on two or three times a day, and other people might just need it once in the morning once in the evening or once in the middle of the day.

But I have to say that I’m quite pleased by it. I tried all these other things and this is a winner I bought more and I plan to continue to purchase

I suggest you buy it at least one time try it and even compare your right hand to your left hand, putting it on your right hand and the other lotion on the left and I think it’s gonna be superior to pretty much all of them !!!!

I highly recommended it’s absolutely amazing.” — Candace Mike N Elmo

