This Viral Kitchen Tool Can Help Avoid Hand Pain From Chopping Veggies For Thanksgiving

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if your hands are full of whole vegetables in need of prepping, this extraordinarily handy handheld chopper may save you hours of prep time in the kitchen .

With 82,000 5-star ratings, the Fullstar veggie chopper is a bestseller on Amazon and a favorite among HuffPosters for its ability to slice, dice and spiralize hard and soft vegetables (and fruits!) with a firm push of a hand on its lid.

The box-shaped chopper comes with four interchangeable blades. Two grid-shaped stainless steel blades (which are very sharp, according to both the brand and reviewers) offer food preppers the ability to evenly dice vegetables in two different sizes with a quick thwack, and two round-bladed inserts are included for turning veggies like zucchini into elegant curls or ribbons. Cut vegetables will drop into the attached bowl, making prep (and cleanup) an absolute cinch. It also has soft-grip handle and a non-skid base for safe operations, along with a safety lock.

The device has a 4.5-star rating from customers. You can read some of them below, or just go ahead and nab one for yourself at Amazon before the holiday season sneaks up. Don’t forget to clip the coupon for an added discount at checkout!

Promising Reviews