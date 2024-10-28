Open in App
    • HuffPost

    This Viral Kitchen Tool Can Help Avoid Hand Pain From Chopping Veggies For Thanksgiving

    By Emily RuaneHaley Zovickian,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Be1Or_0wPA9ZLZ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B54a1_0wPA9ZLZ00 The Fullstar vegetable chopper box .

    Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if your hands are full of whole vegetables in need of prepping, this extraordinarily handy handheld chopper may save you hours of prep time in the kitchen .

    With 82,000 5-star ratings, the Fullstar veggie chopper is a bestseller on Amazon and a favorite among HuffPosters for its ability to slice, dice and spiralize hard and soft vegetables (and fruits!) with a firm push of a hand on its lid.

    The box-shaped chopper comes with four interchangeable blades. Two grid-shaped stainless steel blades (which are very sharp, according to both the brand and reviewers) offer food preppers the ability to evenly dice vegetables in two different sizes with a quick thwack, and two round-bladed inserts are included for turning veggies like zucchini into elegant curls or ribbons. Cut vegetables will drop into the attached bowl, making prep (and cleanup) an absolute cinch. It also has soft-grip handle and a non-skid base for safe operations, along with a safety lock.

    The device has a 4.5-star rating from customers. You can read some of them below, or just go ahead and nab one for yourself at Amazon before the holiday season sneaks up. Don’t forget to clip the coupon for an added discount at checkout!

    Promising Reviews

    This chopper has given me back so much time over the holidays and at all meal prep. Need a chopped onion? Cut one in half, add to the chopper, press down and voila! You now have a chopped onion. It works for carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers. Anything you need to chop, slice, ribbon or julienne. The blades are extremely sharp and have remained so after a year of heavy use. The kit comes with cleaning tools so when you chop celery or herbs, cleaning everything out of the crevices is easy. Thanksgiving was a real test for this but I got all the prep done chop-chop! (See what I did there?” — Janeen Brinkley

    “After years of manually chopping all the vegetables for Thanksgiving stuffing we finally broke down and purchased this chopper - what an amazing experience ! It took literally minutes to chop everything that would often take hours, without any of the back pain from standing while doing it. Best purchase this year ! Easily chops onions, green peppers, apples, celery etc without damaging the goods. Easy disassembled to pop in the dish washer and clean. Absolutely love it.” — DFloyd23

    “Been using one of these for years. Used to get the ‘as seen on TV’ version, but they tended to break after a while. This style has been going like gangbusters for a lot longer and I think will probably outlast me. It’s one of those tools that when you first use it you ask yourself why you’re just know finding out how much of a timesaver it is .” — Amazon Customer

    “This is the best chopper EVER! Even my teenage son got into the chopping! What would have taken at least an hour, we had done in about 15 ! (Including cleaning the chopper!) I’m only sorry I didn’t buy it years ago!” — cbs

    “I’ll need to add photos, but this little gadget really does it all . I use it for onion, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery and so much more. It is awesome! You have to be serious about slamming it down at times. Tomatoes and other soft veggies you have to be quick and hard, turns out perfectly. I usually use two hand to on harder veggies (I’m pretty weak) but it work. I have a brush to clean straws with that fits in the grooves on the plastic plates and it makes it pretty quick and easy to clean.” — Elizabeth R

