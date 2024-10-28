There's A Cozier Version Of Carhartt's Beloved Pocket-Tee, And It's Still Under $30

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For all the good traits I got from my father, I did not get his appreciation for simplicity. He is the plain vanilla cone to my chocolate twist with sprinkles, and while I don’t always nail his birthday presents, this year, I think I did.

Stopping at the Connecticut Bass Pro Shop on my drive from Philly to Boston, I hoped to find something my dad would pick out for himself. He is a middle-aged man from New England who likes to ski and go to the farmer’s market. I am a non-binary artist in Philadelphia with stick-and-poke tattoos. The classic workwear brand, Carhartt , is our beautiful unifier.

While the brand’s iconic pocket tee is a HuffPost bestseller and timeless classic, I wanted something a touch dressier and more fall- and winter-friendly. I was delighted to find their loose-fitting henley in a selection of neutral hues.

Like the brand’s T-shirt, the long-sleeved henley is made from 100% heavy-weight cotton with a left chest pocket. With a 4.7 rating on Amazon and over 22,000 reviews , it’s a beloved shirt that can be worn in the mountains, on the farm or out to a casual dinner.

The rib-knit collar and cuffs give the shirt a little something-something, while the straightforward shape makes it a perfect option for minimalists (like my father).

As the name states, the shirt is indeed loose-fitting through the shoulder and body — and many reviews say they ordered a size or even two down . Yet, others like the roomy feel , saying the shirt is comfortable when working or moving around a lot. You can snag it in 10 colors and in men’s sizes S-4XL on Amazon. I, of course, am eyeing the neon orange, though it’s sold out in my size.

If you’re looking for a universal dad gift that’s high-quality and from a trusted brand without breaking the bank, I recommend the long-sleeved Carhartt henley. And if you like a cozy, soft and thick henley, grab one for yourself while you’re at it.

Check out more promising reviews below:

“ My husband loves these shirts , They are heavy and tough, yet comfy. I buy them for all the men in my life, (husband, brother, and Dad) they all love them!” — Alisaanne “ I bought it for a woman (myself) because I couldn’t find the same kind of shirt in a woman’s size . I like it a lot.” — Patsygail W Calhoun” Bought as a gift for my dad, he wears it all the time, then my brother in law has been asking for one since he saw my dad wearing it, so that will be his Christmas gift!” — Kiersten Snyder “I bought this for my boyfriend but I’m keeping it for myself! Super comfy, material is nice.” — Courtney “I bought them for work, but I wear one pretty much every day. Work or not. Comfortable and sturdy.” — O’Shlanker “I’m extremely picky when it comes to my clothing and how it fits and feels and this is a top tier shirt it fits perfectly and I have bought it in multiple colors once again carhartt delivers the best quality” — Corey

