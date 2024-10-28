Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    There's A Cozier Version Of Carhartt's Beloved Pocket-Tee, And It's Still Under $30

    By Griffin Wynne,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPPzb_0wPA9Xa700

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ViA4_0wPA9Xa700 Carhartt men's pocket henley

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

    For all the good traits I got from my father, I did not get his appreciation for simplicity. He is the plain vanilla cone to my chocolate twist with sprinkles, and while I don’t always nail his birthday presents, this year, I think I did.

    Stopping at the Connecticut Bass Pro Shop on my drive from Philly to Boston, I hoped to find something my dad would pick out for himself. He is a middle-aged man from New England who likes to ski and go to the farmer’s market. I am a non-binary artist in Philadelphia with stick-and-poke tattoos. The classic workwear brand, Carhartt , is our beautiful unifier.

    While the brand’s iconic pocket tee is a HuffPost bestseller and timeless classic, I wanted something a touch dressier and more fall- and winter-friendly. I was delighted to find their loose-fitting henley in a selection of neutral hues.

    Like the brand’s T-shirt, the long-sleeved henley is made from 100% heavy-weight cotton with a left chest pocket. With a 4.7 rating on Amazon and over 22,000 reviews , it’s a beloved shirt that can be worn in the mountains, on the farm or out to a casual dinner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFwju_0wPA9Xa700

    The rib-knit collar and cuffs give the shirt a little something-something, while the straightforward shape makes it a perfect option for minimalists (like my father).

    As the name states, the shirt is indeed loose-fitting through the shoulder and body — and many reviews say they ordered a size or even two down . Yet, others like the roomy feel , saying the shirt is comfortable when working or moving around a lot. You can snag it in 10 colors and in men’s sizes S-4XL on Amazon. I, of course, am eyeing the neon orange, though it’s sold out in my size.

    If you’re looking for a universal dad gift that’s high-quality and from a trusted brand without breaking the bank, I recommend the long-sleeved Carhartt henley. And if you like a cozy, soft and thick henley, grab one for yourself while you’re at it.

    Check out more promising reviews below:

    My husband loves these shirts , They are heavy and tough, yet comfy. I buy them for all the men in my life, (husband, brother, and Dad) they all love them!” — Alisaanne

    I bought it for a woman (myself) because I couldn’t find the same kind of shirt in a woman’s size . I like it a lot.” — Patsygail W Calhoun”

    Bought as a gift for my dad, he wears it all the time, then my brother in law has been asking for one since he saw my dad wearing it, so that will be his Christmas gift!” — Kiersten Snyder

    “I bought this for my boyfriend but I’m keeping it for myself! Super comfy, material is nice.” — Courtney

    “I bought them for work, but I wear one pretty much every day. Work or not. Comfortable and sturdy.” — O’Shlanker

    “I’m extremely picky when it comes to my clothing and how it fits and feels and this is a top tier shirt it fits perfectly and I have bought it in multiple colors once again carhartt delivers the best quality” Corey

    Looking to snag some beloved T-shirts in bulk ? Here’s another great round-up of highly-rated options and reader favs.

    Related Search

    Men'S workwearAffordable fashionAmazon shoppingNew EnglandPhiladelphiaPhilly

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    If Your Hair Seems Thinner, You're Probably Not Imagining It. Here's Why.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Meet The Quickest (And Coziest) Way To Upgrade Your Bedroom
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Right-Wing Guest Booted From CNN Mid-Segment After 'Vile' Attack On Panelist
    HuffPost2 days ago
    This Handheld Spin Brush Is A 'Game Changer In Cleaning' — And At Its Lowest Price Of The Year
    HuffPost2 days ago
    This Fan Purifies Your Air While Heating The Whole Room — And It's $200 Off Today
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Carbs And Sugars Have Been 'Wrongfully Demonized.' Here's Why We Need Them.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    26 Foolproof Holiday Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Buy For
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The Funniest Tweets About Cats In Honor Of National Cat Day
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Cynthia Erivo Has New Thoughts After Calling Fan-Made 'Wicked' Poster The 'Wildest, Most Offensive Thing'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judith Light Has A Relatable Take On Why Her Long-Distance Marriage Works
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Ken Jennings Apologizes To Contestant For Sexist Clue On 'Jeopardy'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    I Had An Abortion — And Didn't Realize It Until Several Weeks Later
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Daniel Craig Embraces Uncharted Love In Steamy New 'Queer' Trailer
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy