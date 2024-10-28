Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    These Amazon Beauty Products Have Near-Perfect Star Ratings And More Than 100,000 Reviews

    By Erica Kam,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUeFz_0wPA9N0500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZVi5_0wPA9N0500 Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser , BS-Mall makeup brushes and Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil .

    One thing about me? I’m gonna read the reviews. Before hitting purchase on anything — especially beauty products that’ll be on my face or body — I want to make sure that I’m not spending my money on a mysterious tube or bottle nobody else can vouch for, and I imagine many other shoppers feel the same.

    That’s why it’s always a delight to come across those ever-so-rare skin care, hair, nail or makeup products with more than 100,000 reviews that still manage to have more than four stars as their average rating. I take that as a very good sign of reliability, and have made a habit of keeping track of products that have hit that milestone. Below, I’ve rounded them up for you, so you can check out some of the trustworthy options for yourself.

    From drugstore staples to TikTok favorites that actually work, here are the beauty products everyone and their mother is raving about — so don’t miss out.

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

    Related Search

    Amazon beauty productsMakeup reviewsProduct reviewsHair care productsSkin care tipsAmazon

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    These 13 Old-School Beauty Products Are Still The Best Around
    HuffPost2 days ago
    11 Tops From Amazon That Reviewers Say You Need For Your Workouts
    HuffPost1 day ago
    This Handheld Spin Brush Is A 'Game Changer In Cleaning' — And At Its Lowest Price Of The Year
    HuffPost2 days ago
    If Your Hair Seems Thinner, You're Probably Not Imagining It. Here's Why.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    This Fan Purifies Your Air While Heating The Whole Room — And It's $200 Off Today
    HuffPost1 day ago
    20 Adorable Coffee Mugs That Will Warm Your Heart
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Carbs And Sugars Have Been 'Wrongfully Demonized.' Here's Why We Need Them.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    'The Best Air Fryer I've Ever Owned' Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Of The Year
    HuffPost1 day ago
    I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny
    HuffPost1 day ago
    This Under-$10 Lip Treatment Has Over 17,000 5-Star Reviews — And You'll Want All 14 Shades
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post11 days ago
    The Funniest Tweets About Cats In Honor Of National Cat Day
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Meet The Quickest (And Coziest) Way To Upgrade Your Bedroom
    HuffPost1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This Soapy New Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Teri Garr's Memory Celebrated On Social Media
    HuffPost1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Judith Light Has A Relatable Take On Why Her Long-Distance Marriage Works
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Ken Jennings Apologizes To Contestant For Sexist Clue On 'Jeopardy'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    I Had An Abortion — And Didn't Realize It Until Several Weeks Later
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Horoscope today, October 29, 2024: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy