Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    If You Deal With Plantar Fasciitis, Podiatrists Say These 7 Products Can Help

    By Tessa Flores,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn3QQ_0wPA4Ctn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efC8R_0wPA4Ctn00 A rocking foot stretcher , pair of gel heel cups and gel ice pack socks .

    The symptoms associated with plantar fasciitis can really interfere in your day-to-day life. It’s also one of the most common types of heel and foot pain, according to Michael J. Trepal , professor of surgical sciences and academic dean at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine .

    Often accompanied by a stabbing or sharp shooting pain centered around the bottom of the foot, plantar fasciitis is an inflammatory, and in many cases, degenerative condition affecting the broad thick ligament on the bottom of the foot which helps to hold up the arch, Trepal told HuffPost.

    “Plantar fasciitis is caused by tearing of this fascia from either the tightness of this posterior complex beginning to tear and or the torque of the foot mechanics,” explained podiatrist Louis J. DeCaro , president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics .

    He added that some foot types are more prone to putting pressure or twisting the fascia than others, and suggested learning about your own specific foot type in order to determine the most effective way to treat your pain.

    Fortunately, DeCaro and Trepal said that plantar fasciitis can go away on its own, rarely requires surgical intervention and can be effectively managed with over-the-counter aids. However, both experts cautioned that if pain persists for more than a few weeks, you should seek professional advice; there’s a chance you might need physical therapy or other guidance for the issue.

    Below, we laid out some of the products suggested by DeCaro and Trepal, plus their recommendations for how to integrate them in order to best manage plantar fasciitis pain.

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

    Related Search

    Foot pain managementPlantar fasciitis treatmentFoot health tipsAmerican College of footLouis J. DecaroDecaro

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    This Fan Purifies Your Air While Heating The Whole Room — And It's $200 Off Today
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Here’s What Longevity Experts Eat For Breakfast To Add Years To Their Lives
    HuffPost14 days ago
    Carbs And Sugars Have Been 'Wrongfully Demonized.' Here's Why We Need Them.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    If Your Hair Seems Thinner, You're Probably Not Imagining It. Here's Why.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Meet The Quickest (And Coziest) Way To Upgrade Your Bedroom
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Loving Drinking Coffee? Here's The 1 Thing You Definitely Shouldn't Do, According To A Dentist
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    I Had An Abortion — And Didn't Realize It Until Several Weeks Later
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The 1 Big Mistake You Should Never, Ever Make With Your Passport
    HuffPost2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    These 13 Old-School Beauty Products Are Still The Best Around
    HuffPost2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: “Time of Death, 5:48”
    Soaps In Depth2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Judith Light Has A Relatable Take On Why Her Long-Distance Marriage Works
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Trump Again Declines To Apologize To Puerto Rico, Says Nobody Loves The Island More Than Him
    HuffPost4 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Gisele Bündchen Is Expecting Baby With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente: Reports
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The Moisturizer That Reviewers Call A ‘Miracle In A Jar’ Is Less Than $13
    HuffPost5 days ago
    From Hoarding to Hope: Local Foundation Matches Donations For Puppy's Life-Changing Surgery
    Dianna Carney7 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Trump Promised Him 'Control' Of CDC And Other Health Agencies
    HuffPost16 hours ago
    Amazon announces new fuel savings offer for Prime members
    The HD Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy