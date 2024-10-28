These 13 Old-School Beauty Products Are Still The Best Around

Hair Mayonnaise , a deep conditioning mask for weak and damaged hair, is just one vintage beauty product that still rivals modern formulations.

As a self-proclaimed nostalgia-seeker and lover of all things vintage , I’m fascinated by the fact that beauty products of yesteryear can not only still be purchased, but are still recommended by experts.

Everyone from makeup artists to dermatologists (and retro-obsessives like myself) agrees that these untouched formulations of the past continue to be favorites, despite many modern-day innovations, simply because they’re just that good.

In just one short scroll you can learn which old-school beauty items graduated from your grandmother’s bathroom cabinet and made it onto our list of classic staples. Find skin barrier-healing creams , foolproof makeup-removing balms and even a near-replica shade of lipstick worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe .

