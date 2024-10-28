Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    These 13 Old-School Beauty Products Are Still The Best Around

    By Tessa Flores,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aIFQ_0wPA4B1400

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6h9j_0wPA4B1400 Hair Mayonnaise , a deep conditioning mask for weak and damaged hair, is just one vintage beauty product that still rivals modern formulations.

    As a self-proclaimed nostalgia-seeker and lover of all things vintage , I’m fascinated by the fact that beauty products of yesteryear can not only still be purchased, but are still recommended by experts.

    Everyone from makeup artists to dermatologists (and retro-obsessives like myself) agrees that these untouched formulations of the past continue to be favorites, despite many modern-day innovations, simply because they’re just that good.

    In just one short scroll you can learn which old-school beauty items graduated from your grandmother’s bathroom cabinet and made it onto our list of classic staples. Find skin barrier-healing creams , foolproof makeup-removing balms and even a near-replica shade of lipstick worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe .

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

    Related Search

    Marilyn MonroeFashion

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    These Amazon Beauty Products Have Near-Perfect Star Ratings And More Than 100,000 Reviews
    HuffPost2 days ago
    I love an almond mani but this trendy shape is so much chicer on my short nails
    Woman and Home2 days ago
    This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret
    HuffPost3 days ago
    80-year-old tries on a stunning wedding dress to wed her 60-year-old fiancé: 'Take a chance'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    3 Haircuts That Draw More Attention To Thinning And Bald Spots For Women Over 50, And What To Try Instead: V-Shaped Ends, More
    shefinds2 days ago
    20 Target Shoes For Anyone Who Wants Comfy Feet But Doesn’t Want Sneakers
    HuffPost18 hours ago
    Nordstrom Rack Is Selling 'Comfortable and Cute' Sorel Boots for Up to 73% Off — Shop Our 5 Favorites Before They're Gone
    Parade2 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    8 Signs You’re Probably Not Washing Your Hair Often Enough
    Real Simple1 day ago
    10 of the Most Sold Perfumes of All Time
    Greyson F2 days ago
    12 Things That Don’t Belong in Your Living Room
    homedit.com1 day ago
    I Asked 2 Pro Bakers To Name the Best Store-Bought Biscuits—They Both Said the Same Thing
    Simply Recipes2 days ago
    These Are Makeup Artists' Secrets To Looking Younger
    HuffPost4 days ago
    A Hairstylist Swears by 10 Amazon Products You Won’t Regret Buying
    therighthairstyles.com2 days ago
    Martha Stewart’s Go-to Mascara for Longer Lashes Is on Sale Right Now
    goodhousekeeping.com4 days ago
    If You Deal With Plantar Fasciitis, Podiatrists Say These 7 Products Can Help
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The Moisturizer That Reviewers Call A ‘Miracle In A Jar’ Is Less Than $13
    HuffPost5 days ago
    If a woman casually says these 7 things in a conversation, she isn’t a very kind person
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    If Your Hair Seems Thinner, You're Probably Not Imagining It. Here's Why.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear
    BuzzFeed4 days ago
    Skip These Eyeshadow Colors If You Have Older Eyes
    Glam UK3 days ago
    COMMON CONDITION THAT MOST PEOPLE NEVER HEARD OF: RESTLESS LEGS SYNDROME. Now For First Time in 12 Years There Are Updated Clinical Practice Guidelines for RLS Treatment
    goodnewsplanet.com1 day ago
    The Cami Cut: Meet The Hair Trend Designed To Grow Out In Style
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Seven Cuts (and Colors) to Try This Autumn
    graziamagazine.com3 days ago
    Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 5 Discontinued Menu Items From the Past 50 Years
    Allrecipes.com6 days ago
    '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Couple Reveals Stunning Transformations
    Collider2 days ago
    A 54-Year-Old Calls This $15 Skin-Tightening Cream a “Facelift in a Jar”
    In Style2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Top 10 Most Popular Toys of All Time
    Greyson F1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy