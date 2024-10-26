Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    CNN Data Reporter Spots How Trump Could Get His 'Great White Whale' This Election

    By Ben Blanchet,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6JN4_0wN0ezzW00

    Harry Enten, CNN’s senior political data reporter, on Friday said that Donald Trump “may finally get his great white whale” in this year’s presidential election.

    “He could win the popular vote, which of course is something he would absolutely love to do,” said Enten, adding that the GOP nominee is “very much in a position” to do so after losing the popular vote in 2016 and 2020.

    Enten, in a segment with CNN’s John Berman, pointed to some national polls of registered and likely voters showing Trump ahead of Democratic rival Kamala Harris and others showing the Harris leading the Republican.

    The two candidates were tied among likely voters in a recent poll from The New York Times.

    Trump could also make “history” if he wins the popular vote, as the most recent GOP nominee to do so was President George W. Bush in 2004, Enten said.

    Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush, was the last Republican nominee before him to win the popular vote, doing so in 1988.

    Enten later flagged an aggregate of polling from Friday showing Harris up by 1 point against Trump.

    Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden had larger polling margins than Harris at this stage in their respective campaigns, according to Enten.

    “The fact that Donald Trump has a legitimate shot of winning the popular vote is something I think a lot of folks, including in my line of work, really didn’t think could possibly happen when Donald Trump was running last time around,” Enten said.

    He continued by pointing to a “potentially good sign” for Democrats, as the former president is doing “particularly well” in polls from heavily populated states like California, Florida, New York and Texas.

    “So Donald Trump may end up gaining in the national popular vote polls but actually he’s wasting votes which could, in fact, lead to a case where Kamala Harris could sneak by in the Electoral College by sweeping those Great Lake battleground states, which at this point are way too close to call,” he said.

    Related Search

    Trump'S re-election chancesTrump'S popular vote chancesPresidential electionDonald TrumpTrump'S popularityTrump'S chances in 2024

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Esmin Ellis
    14h ago
    You are a sick delusional person
    Jane Johnson
    23h ago
    People hate this man more now than in the last election. I don't see how he would win the popular vote now.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent6 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com5 days ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic25 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News5 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com3 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill2 days ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!
    HuffPost4 days ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost2 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic6 days ago
    The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
    Markets Insider1 day ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Presidential Ratings Update: Three States Shift Towards Harris
    elections-daily.com19 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Nostradamus pollster reveals latest 2024 prediction – and how he’s never had ‘so much hate’ in an election
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Hochul says Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally is a ‘white flag of surrender’
    The Hill17 hours ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Barron Trump’s best friend hits out at Kamala Harris over ‘stupid’ comment
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Rep. Andy Harris: Storm Damage May Be Cause To Give Trump North Carolina's Electoral Votes
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes2 days ago
    Trump Comments On Harris 'Dance Party With Beyoncé'
    HuffPost2 days ago
    'Jesus Christ, why are we having this conversation?' MSNBC analyst flips out over Trump
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'It's horse crap!' CNN's Jim Acosta loses cool as Republican parrots Trump claims
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Biden Has Second Thoughts After Calling for Trump to Be ‘Locked Up’
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Georgian Ruling Party Wins Majority in Election With 70% of Precincts Counted, Official Results Say
    US News and World Report1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy