‘It’s Insane’: Watergate Prosecutor Slams Reported Contender For Trump Attorney General

Jill Wine-Banks on Thursday issued a succinct yet damning response to a report that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is on the shortlist to become U.S. Attorney General if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

“It’s insane,” Wine-Banks, a prosecutor in the Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency, commented on X, formerly Twitter. She responded to Democratic strategist Lindy Li’s condemnation of the news.

Cannon was cited in an official presidential transition document as a potential candidate for the top legal role, as reported by ABC News .

The Trump-nominated judge delayed, delayed and delayed and then ultimately threw out the Republican nominee’s classified documents case.

The office of special counsel Jack Smith is appealing that ruling.

Trump has vowed to purge his political opponents if he wins back the White House. He told Dr. Phil McGraw in June that “ sometimes revenge can be justified ” and added he’d be a dictator only on the first day of his return to power.

The report that Cannon could become a key part of a potential second Trump administration drew ire from multiple other critics, too.