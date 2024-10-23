Open in App
    Biden Goes Dark Brandon To Put Trump’s ‘Concepts Of A Plan’ On Blast

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjxLE_0wIN7plz00

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again tapped into his Dark Brandon alter ego to deliver a scathing rebuke of a big policy claim from his predecessor — and potential successor — former President Donald Trump.

    At a rally in New Hampshire, Biden ripped Republican presidential nominee Trump’s vow to transform the Affordable Care Act with what he’s vaguely claimed is “ concepts of a plan .”

    “I love this guy,” Biden sarcastically said.

    “I’m trying to be a very good fellow,” he continued. “I’m not letting my Irish get the best of me.”

    Biden then dryly mocked Trump as “the distinguished former president” and slammed his total lack of clarity on the health care policy.

    “I heard that ‘concept of a plan’ now for almost eight years,” Biden said. “What the hell is a concept of a…? He has no concept of anything. No plan.”

    Watch from the 19-minute mark here:

    topmodel12
    23h ago
    Hunter and Biden for prison
    Brendaboop
    1d ago
    TRUMP WOULDN’T ACCEPT the truth if it hit him in the face! He has done nothing but lie to everyone, including his worshippers. IF he’s elected, TRUMP WILL BE A DICTATOR, and that’s a hard core fact! If you worshippers want to live like the people of Russia or North Korea, vote for Trump, but if you don’t want to live like that, then vote for KAMALA HARRIS! Kim Jung Un has even threaten his military that if he flea while in Ukraine, he will kill their family members. Trump is threatening to get rid of people who oppose him. Use your heads and vote blue to keep from having a dictator run our Country!
