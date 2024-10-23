Biden Goes Dark Brandon To Put Trump’s ‘Concepts Of A Plan’ On Blast

President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again tapped into his Dark Brandon alter ego to deliver a scathing rebuke of a big policy claim from his predecessor — and potential successor — former President Donald Trump.

At a rally in New Hampshire, Biden ripped Republican presidential nominee Trump’s vow to transform the Affordable Care Act with what he’s vaguely claimed is “ concepts of a plan .”

“I love this guy,” Biden sarcastically said.

“I’m trying to be a very good fellow,” he continued. “I’m not letting my Irish get the best of me.”

Biden then dryly mocked Trump as “the distinguished former president” and slammed his total lack of clarity on the health care policy.

“I heard that ‘concept of a plan’ now for almost eight years,” Biden said. “What the hell is a concept of a…? He has no concept of anything. No plan.”

Watch from the 19-minute mark here: