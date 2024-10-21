Open in App
    These Might Be Your New Favorite Leggings — And They’re Under $40 Today

    By Marquaysa Battle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bQbK_0wFrC9oH00 Vince Camuto leggings you can wear anywhere comfortably are 35% off at Nordstrom.

    Whether you live in leggings or avoid them out of fear, I’m pretty sure you know the biggest problem with wearing them: the underwear show. Despite our most diligent bend-over tests, it’s still happened to the best and most cautious of us at least once — and likely other times when we didn’t notice it and no one had the heart to tell us. Too many leggings display our underwear in certain light and angles, especially when we wear richer colors or prints. For some, it’s scared us away from wearing leggings as sole bottoms at all outside of the house.

    But several Nordstrom reviewers think they’ve found the ultimate pair of leggings — ones you can comfortably wear in multiple settings because they look nice but largely because they are not see-through. Welcome the Vince Camuto seamed back ponte leggings into your dresser drawer. Reviewers say they feel comfortable, go with everything and most importantly, leave your undies to the imagination. Today, they’re 33% off in Nordstrom’s mega fall sale AND there are plenty of sizes in stock — at least for now.

    The leggings are made of rayon and nylon for softness and a sleek look, and that 5% spandex comes through for a little stretch that supports comfy movement. This material mix is also responsible for making these the holy grail leggings for people who want to feel doubly sure that their polka-dotted panties aren’t an unwelcome part of their outfit.

    “I’m obsessed with [these] leggings because they’re not see-through!!,” one reviewer, Patty, wrote about the leggings. “The fabric is comfortable and thicker than most leggings so [they’re] perfect for fall/winter!”

    Grab these in sizes XS-XL while ALL sizes are in stock and on sale. As a heads up, a few reviewers noted that these run bigger and so does Nordstrom. Eye the size chart and grab your pair(s) with that in mind.

    More promising reviews of the Vince Camuto seamed back ponte leggings :

    “It’s always very hard to find leggings that fit my frame, I am petite (5′0″) and on the heavier side(160lbs). These leggings are amazing! If they had more colors I would buy them all. Super comfy and no see through here. ” — MamaD07

    These leggings are the best ever! Material is thick so wearing to work as slacks is not an issue. Normally I wear a medium in leggings to be sure that they do not stretch across the back and become see through, I chose a small based on reviews. They are the perfect fit!” — SRDS

    Finally! A pair of leggings that are legit! I have searched high and low and these are the ones that I am looking for. I am 5′4, 150 pounds. I initially choose a size large, but they were way too big on me. The mediums are perfect! They are not ankle length on me, but are full length. They do not roll down, they stay put, are NOT SEE THROUGH ( a big for me), and are comfortable, easy to wear and style. I bought 3 pairs of these babies and they will not be my last. So happy with this purchase.” — Aushura

    Also, I did some sleuthing through all the deals in Nordstrom’s up to 50% off fall sale . Below, are the absolute best deals to snatch up in beauty, clothing and accessories — complete with price comparisons across other retailers where relevant.

