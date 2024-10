Britney Spears Wears Wedding Dress In Puzzling Video To Say She's Married Herself

Britney Spears announced Sunday that she had married herself, leaving viewers confused.

In a video she posted to Instagram, the pop star wore what appeared to be a wedding dress and veil while gazing into the camera as Sting’s “Fields of Gold” played.

“The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” she wrote.

Spears appeared to be using part of a similar video from December 2022 with different music. She said then she had tied the knot with herself. “Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too,” she wrote at the time.

People magazine interpreted the repackaged post as a declaration of self-love, as did some fans on the internet .

But the majority of viewers, perhaps unaware that it was a throwback, took a less sanguine view tinged with concern , questioning her mental health . Some questioned the successful fight to have her conservatorship removed.

In subsequent videos recently, the “Toxic” singer shared a provocative clip of her in a bikini and also seemed to announce a vacation to Turks and Caicos.

Her divorce from her third husband, actor and model Sam Asghari, was finalized in May after they married in 2022.

The “Crossroads” actor has two grown sons with Kevin Federline, whom she married in 2004.

Her name reemerged in the news earlier this month when “Saturday Night Live” guest host Ariana Grande did a brief impression of her during the monologue.