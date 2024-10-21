Open in App
    • HuffPost

    Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

    By Ed Mazza,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfZ2G_0wFKvrIK00

    Donald Trump on Sunday boasted about his cognitive skills and claimed he “aced” a cognitive test.

    But critics say those skills seemed to have abandoned him at times at that very same event as he made a number of flubs ― including botching the name of his host.

    “Let’s have a little fun, Paige, OK?” he said to Sage Steele , who was moderating the town hall event.

    At another point, Trump, who is 78, said he’s “not that close” to 80:

    If elected, Trump would turn 80 less than a year and a half after taking office.

    Trump has been facing new questions over his physical stamina after reports that his recent cancellations were because he was “ exhausted .” He’s also facing questions over his mental acuity amid odd behavior , off-topic rambles and other gaffes at the events he has attended.

    The Associated Press noted that Trump has refused to share key details about his health.

    Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in 2020, when he was president, better known to some as the “ Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. ” test. It checks for the cognitive damage that could indicate dementia, and, as such, is supposed to be easy for anyone of normal cognitive health.

    Yet Trump has insisted it was “ difficult ,” and bragged repeatedly of how he “aced” the test, and did so again on Sunday:

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign summed up Trump’s day:

    Other Trump critics also shared the clips along with their own observations about the former president:

    Cj Kalev TenorSax
    1h ago
    This guy's got absolutely zero embarrassment meter... Easy test and he said it was difficult???
    LINDA
    1h ago
    America is not America for real. half the country is hypocrisy for this Barabus. We will accept the evil criminal before race and gender. Historical repeat.
