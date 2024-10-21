Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

Donald Trump on Sunday boasted about his cognitive skills and claimed he “aced” a cognitive test.

But critics say those skills seemed to have abandoned him at times at that very same event as he made a number of flubs ― including botching the name of his host.

“Let’s have a little fun, Paige, OK?” he said to Sage Steele , who was moderating the town hall event.

At another point, Trump, who is 78, said he’s “not that close” to 80:

If elected, Trump would turn 80 less than a year and a half after taking office.

Trump has been facing new questions over his physical stamina after reports that his recent cancellations were because he was “ exhausted .” He’s also facing questions over his mental acuity amid odd behavior , off-topic rambles and other gaffes at the events he has attended.

The Associated Press noted that Trump has refused to share key details about his health.

Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in 2020, when he was president, better known to some as the “ Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. ” test. It checks for the cognitive damage that could indicate dementia, and, as such, is supposed to be easy for anyone of normal cognitive health.

Yet Trump has insisted it was “ difficult ,” and bragged repeatedly of how he “aced” the test, and did so again on Sunday:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign summed up Trump’s day:

