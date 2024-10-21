Open in App
    Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Trump And Lost It

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGQjA_0wFKvkMT00

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday repeated the same sentiment over and over again after being challenged over retired Army Gen. Mark Milley’s reported assessment of Donald Trump as being “fascist to the core.”

    Trump toady Graham vehemently disagreed with Milley’s comment, which was reported in Bob Woodward’s new book, “War.”

    Graham told NBC’s “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker that Milley, whom he has known for years, was “wrong” about Trump being a “fascist” and so were other former Trump White House officials who have spoken out against the ex-president and current GOP presidential nominee.

    “I think he’s wrong” or “I think they’re wrong,” Trump acolyte Graham said at least eight times in a row, drowning out Welker’s follow-up questions.

    Watch the video here:

    Also in the interview, Graham fumed at Republicans who are backing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 election.

    “What the hell are you doing?” Graham asked, later adding, “I can’t take four more years of this crap.”

    “What the hell are you doing as a Republican blessing this stuff?” he also asked.

    Graham shared a video of the exchange and his question on X, formerly Twitter:

    Critics reminded the senator of his own condemnation of Trump before the 2016 election, when he called him a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who doesn’t represent the GOP. Graham later became one of Trump’s most vocal supporters.

