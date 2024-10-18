Open in App
    When Will Michelle Obama Campaign For Kamala Harris? We Have An Answer.

    By Jonathan Cohn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwUsS_0wC72OaW00

    Vice President Kamala Harris is spending Friday and part of Saturday campaigning across Michigan, but she’ll be back a week later with what might be her party’s biggest star: Michelle Obama.

    The author, attorney and former first lady announced on Friday morning that she will be joining Harris in Detroit for a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will be Obama’s first public campaign appearance since her August Democratic convention speech , which drew widespread praise.

    “Michigan! I’ll be joining @KamalaHarris for a rally on October 26 – and I hope you’ll tune in!” Obama posted on X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s up to all of us to do all we can from now until Election Day to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Every single vote counts, and there’s no time to waste! #DoSomething .”

    Obama will be in Detroit less than a week after her husband, former President Barack Obama, will be in the city to headline an event of his own.

    Their successive appearances ― and the Harris campaign’s focus on Michigan more generally ― stands in contrast to the relative lack of attention that Hillary Clinton campaign gave the state in 2016.

    Clinton would end up losing Michigan by just a little more than 10,000 votes. Subsequent analysis sugges ted a big reason was lack of enthusiasm and relatively low turnout among traditional Democratic Party constituencies, including Black voters , who account for roughly three-quarters of Detroit’s population.

    President Joe Biden got higher turnout levels and it’s a big reason he was able to win. Harris and her allies are determined to replicate that, through grassroots actions and frequent appearances ― and all the help they can get from popular surrogates.

    The timing of the Michelle Obama visit is critical, because next Saturday will be the first day of in-person voting.

    But the Harris campaign will have to be careful about scheduling if it wants the state’s full attention: The annual Michigan-Michigan State football game is set to take place on the same Saturday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

    Polls suggest voters in Michigan are closely divided, making it one of a handful of states likely to decide who becomes president in 2025.

    Michelle Obama is also set to headline a get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 29 . But that’s not on behalf of any campaign. It will be a nonpartisan event with the nonprofit group When We All Vote , which Obama founded and co-chairs.

    CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mischaracterized a Georgia rally scheduled for Oct. 29. It is a nonpartisan event to promote voter turnout generally, and not a particular candidate or party.

    Judy Frazier
    12m ago
    right out of tRump's playbook. that if you don't know or really care to know was said about tRump because of the insurrection he was responsible for in 2021, the close partnership he has formed with all of our adversaries the countries the Democrats left to themselves namely Russia, Turkey, North Korea, the Phillippines. thus it was said that tRump was a threat to our country and our democracy so get your names straight
    stew
    58m ago
    Who cares she has done nothing.
