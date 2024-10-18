Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Ex-Fox News Host Calls BS On Bret Baier's Claim He Made A 'Mistake'

    By Josephine Harvey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyxol_0wC048Ti00

    Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson was unimpressed by Bret Baier’s explanation that the network played the wrong clip during one controversial exchange in the anchor’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

    “Now Bret Baier says ‘his mistake’ he ran wrong Trump ‘enemy from within’ clip during interview w/ Harris,” Carlson posted Thursday on X, the site once known as Twitter. “Newsflash: When wrong clips run (which happens) hosts can easily say ‘Sorry that was the wrong clip’. He or his producers would have known it was the wrong one right then.”

    At one point during the Wednesday interview, Harris criticized her Republican presidential opponent, Donald Trump, for his recent remarks casting “radical left lunatics” as “ the enemy from within ” the nation and suggesting they be “handled” with military force.

    Baier responded by saying Fox News had asked Trump about those comments at a town hall that aired earlier in the day.

    He then showed a clip of Trump defending himself at the town hall by arguing, “I am not threatening anybody. They are the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations.”

    What wasn’t shown was the first part of Trump’s answer, where he doubled down, calling several Democrats “the enemy from within” and “so evil.”

    “If you have a smart president, they can be handled,” Trump had said in reference to countries including Russia and China. “The more difficult are, you know, the Pelosis, these people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil.”

    The vice president called Baier out for the deceptively edited clip on the spot, and Baier was criticized widely in the media afterward for using it. On Thursday, he said he made a “mistake” and that when he had called for a sound bite, he was expecting a different one to be shown.

    This story has been updated to include more of Trump’s quote.

    Comments / 170
    Add a Comment
    Tom Ryan
    2d ago
    Who cares what she thinks
    VICTOR SANTOS
    2d ago
    I thought BB was a professional and a man with class turns out .he's a fool
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost2 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic5 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hecklers In Just 2 Sentences
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Can Eating Leftover Rice Kill You? Here’s The Science Behind ‘Fried Rice Syndrome’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Mark Cuban Claps In Kevin O’Leary’s Ear After Joy Behar Reminds The View’s Audience That He Supports Kamala Harris
    Mediaite4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    These Are The 5 Stages Of A Dying Marriage. Are You In One Of Them?
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Harris Campaign Gleefully Delivers Gut Punch To Trump On Fox News Ratings
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Man Who Attempted To Assassinate Trump In Florida Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Off His Case
    HuffPost2 days ago
    More Jan. 6 Evidence That Trump Tried To Keep Hidden Is Out
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Obama Says Trump 'Ignored' Pandemic Playbook He Gave To Him
    HuffPost7 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    It Took Me 7 Years To Bury My Husband. Here's What I Learned About Grief During That Time.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The 'Best Sheets Known To Man' Are A HuffPost Reader Favorite — And You Can Shop Them At Target
    HuffPost2 days ago
    This Compact Air Fryer-Toaster Oven Combo Might Just Be The Only Appliance You Need — And It's On Sale
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Martha Stewart Shares Easy Recipe For Keeping Her Affair A Secret For 30 Years
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Mark Cuban Blasts Trump's 'Crazy' Tariffs Idea With Rotten Cartoon Comparison
    HuffPost2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy