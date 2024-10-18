Ex-Fox News Host Calls BS On Bret Baier's Claim He Made A 'Mistake'

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson was unimpressed by Bret Baier’s explanation that the network played the wrong clip during one controversial exchange in the anchor’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Now Bret Baier says ‘his mistake’ he ran wrong Trump ‘enemy from within’ clip during interview w/ Harris,” Carlson posted Thursday on X, the site once known as Twitter. “Newsflash: When wrong clips run (which happens) hosts can easily say ‘Sorry that was the wrong clip’. He or his producers would have known it was the wrong one right then.”

At one point during the Wednesday interview, Harris criticized her Republican presidential opponent, Donald Trump, for his recent remarks casting “radical left lunatics” as “ the enemy from within ” the nation and suggesting they be “handled” with military force.

Baier responded by saying Fox News had asked Trump about those comments at a town hall that aired earlier in the day.

He then showed a clip of Trump defending himself at the town hall by arguing, “I am not threatening anybody. They are the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations.”

What wasn’t shown was the first part of Trump’s answer, where he doubled down, calling several Democrats “the enemy from within” and “so evil.”

“If you have a smart president, they can be handled,” Trump had said in reference to countries including Russia and China. “The more difficult are, you know, the Pelosis, these people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil.”

The vice president called Baier out for the deceptively edited clip on the spot, and Baier was criticized widely in the media afterward for using it. On Thursday, he said he made a “mistake” and that when he had called for a sound bite, he was expecting a different one to be shown.

This story has been updated to include more of Trump’s quote.