    • HuffPost

    Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Makes ‘Bold Prediction’ About Trump Home Stretch Strategy

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZRUI_0wAKmtwy00

    Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Wednesday predicted that former President Donald Trump will now — until Election Day on Nov. 5 — only be interviewed by people who are “in the tank” for him.

    McCaskill, appearing on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show, drew a stark contrast between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris “walking into Fox News and saying, ‘Bring it’” and Republican rival Trump’s “totally in the tank” so-called town hall with Fox’s Harris Faulkner.

    McCaskill made the “bold prediction” that Trump is “so scared” that he won’t appear on MSNBC or CNN or with anyone who isn’t 100% friendly.

    Trump “is now just going to be in his cocoon, his bubble, because I tell you, if he were strong and brave right now, he’d be signing up to an interview with you, Chris Hayes,” she added.

    Hayes liked the idea and spun it into a mocking reminder of the bizarre musical turn that took place at another recent Trump town hall, saying: “Well, he should. And I would even say this if he’s watching. We can do 20 minutes interview, and 20 minutes we just listen to a Spotify list together.”

    “I mean it,” Hayes added. “I’ll just sit there, I’ll bop, I’ll sway. I love a good ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinéad O’Connor. I’ll get down with some Bocelli.”

    Watch the discussion here:

    Gene Brasher
    19m ago
    lol!! yeah..ok
    Humphreys
    1h ago
    TRUMP 😎 24
