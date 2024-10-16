Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Biden Administration Ex-Staffers Launch Group To Help Reform U.S. Policy On Israel-Gaza

    By Sanjana Karanth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1006_0w8qC6AR00

    Two of the many Biden administration officials who have resigned in protest over the U.S. government’s current policy on Israel and the Palestinian people are taking matters into their own hands by launching a lobbying group and political action committee to help change Washington’s approach to the Middle East in a way that supports Palestinian freedom and Israeli and American accountability.

    The former officials, Josh Paul and Tariq Habash, launched A New Policy and A New Policy PAC on Wednesday, just a week after the first anniversary of Hamas militants’ deadly attack on Israel, which triggered Israel’s ongoing U.S.-funded retaliation in Gaza that could soon turn into a regional war. HuffPost spoke with both officials on Tuesday about the group, which they said is nonpartisan.

    “I think it’s very clear that the policies that the United States has been pursuing, certainly for the last year and frankly before that, have been deeply harmful to the Palestinian people ― but also to American interests where we are seeing ourselves, our credibility around the world shattered, the stability of the Middle East cast into doubt, and civil rights at home also increasingly damaged by the debate around this issue,” said Paul, who was director of the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs before becoming the first Biden administration official to publicly resign over the government’s Gaza policy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rtaos_0w8qC6AR00 Josh Paul, shown here in Grinnell, Iowa, on Feb. 18, is a former State Department career officer who resigned in protest over the administration's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

    A New Policy plans to tackle U.S. policy reform on the Middle East, specifically regarding Israel and the Palestinians, by attempting to reshape the politics around the issue. This means the group will focus on advocating for foreign and domestic policy changes, such as putting conditions on arm sales to Israel, supporting an end to Israeli occupation, ensuring that any U.S. role in the diplomatic process does not incentivize using violence, and strengthening civil rights protections for Americans critical of the current U.S.-Israeli relationship.

    “We’ve been talking about this for a long time, but there’s been a lot of support from the community, from partner organizations, from the now-growing number of resignees who’ve been very interested in finding ways to really be supportive of this effort,” said Habash, a Palestinian American who was appointed to the Department of Education before quitting in January.

    “And so we don’t see this as just our project,” he added. “We see this as, like, an institution for all Americans to be part of this.”

    Paul and Habash were part of a July letter signed by a dozen departing Biden administration staffers and obtained exclusively by HuffPost. The letter called President Joe Biden’s policy on Gaza a “threat to U.S. national security” on top of the tens of thousands of Palestinians whom Israel killed using American weaponry. The ex-officials urged remaining government officials to challenge the status quo.

    Habash said that while he was at the Department of Education, it became “very clear” that there was “no appetite” from the government to actually address U.S. policy that was enabling the destruction of civilian lives and infrastructure in Gaza and that the White House’s inability to allow for dissenting opinions on the matter resulted in a “chilling effect on political appointees across the administration, in a way that made it impossible to actually improve the circumstances that Americans were feeling.”

    The decision to launch A New Policy just weeks before the U.S. election is not lost on the former officials, who said they felt it was important to avoid appearing as if they formed the group in response to whoever wins the presidential race.

    “Our effort, I think, transcends this one election, right? It is more than just what’s happening in November. This is an issue that continues to undermine our own national interests and our American values in a way that is dangerous in the long term,” Habash said, with Paul echoing that the issue will persist regardless of who becomes president.

    A New Policy’s PAC arm is meant to help finance candidates whose platforms include support for Palestinian liberation and for the U.S. to abide by American and international law, and Paul said that the group will make some contributions ahead of Nov. 5 before focusing on future election cycles. The contributions will mostly go toward national congressional candidates, though Habash stressed that they hope to work with regional and grassroots partners to support state and local races as well.

    “We are part of a broader ecosystem, and that is a real strength,” Paul said. “And if we can contribute the strategic engagement on the policy side, on the political side, and then link up and build together across the political spectrum of those organizations, I think that is a great part of the theory of change here.”

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Brian Connick
    1d ago
    The Democrat party has literally emulated or tried to emulate everything Hitler has done, Elise Hitler did not dress his military men up as women like Obama did.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Border Patrol Chief Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Him to Hide Migrants from Public Scrutiny
    Latin Times1 day ago
    The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 1 million in public service jobs
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    President Biden Officially Notifies Congress of Troop Deployment to Defend Israel from Iran
    Bellingham Metro News22 hours ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider10 days ago
    Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hecklers In Just 2 Sentences
    HuffPost18 hours ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Diabetes Breakthrough: New Treatment Eliminates Insulin for 86% of Patients
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Migrants selling fruit and candy in New York's subway are plagued by fear and uncertainty
    NBC News1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago
    A Quarter of Republican Trump Supporters Believe He Should 'Do Whatever it Takes to Assume Office if He Loses the Elections": Poll
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Bill O’Reilly Says Republicans Will Blame Hurricane on Biden — But Putting Harris in Charge of Response Was ‘Blatantly Political’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Young Voters In A Swing State Received A 'Threatening' Text
    HuffPost1 day ago
    ‘Take some deep breaths and calm down’: Fani Willis’ lawyer jabs ‘skunk’ GOP lawmaker
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Joe Biden Says Kamala Harris Will 'Cut Her Own Path' As President
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    From Captivity to Stardom: 10 Celebrities Who Were Once Prisoners of War
    247 Tempo1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Secret Service Unveils Plan To Help Stop Mass Killings
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    These Are The 5 Stages Of A Dying Marriage. Are You In One Of Them?
    HuffPost8 hours ago
    Fox News Audience Laughs When Trump Jokes About Woman Who Likely Died Because of Georgia Abortion Law
    Mediaite1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy