Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Maggie Haberman Pokes Trump In Sorest Of Spots: ‘More Incoherent’ And ‘He’s Older’

    By Lee Moran,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405uTz_0w8nx6qt00

    The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on Tuesday picked apart GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s increasingly rambling answers to questions, which he has repeatedly tried to spin as a speaking tactic called the “weave.”

    Haberman told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that “we are used to seeing him have a discursive speaking style but it has gotten more rambling, it has gotten more incoherent and it’s gotten longer.”

    The speeches from the former president “were much shorter when he was in office” but now can stretch to 90 minutes long, Haberman noted. “His aides have been working to try to get them down for a while. But no, I think calling it the ‘weave’ is PR to try to explain why he’s talking this way.”

    Watch the video here:

    Haberman, who has reported on Trump for years and drawn his fury on multiple occasions, elsewhere during the discussion suggested Trump sometimes now seems “like he’s devoid of context” and “like he’s just sort of showing up and behaving in various ways.”

    She put it partly down to Trump’s age.

    Trump turned 78 in June and in July became the oldest presidential nominee ever after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection campaign and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris.

    “I think he’s older,” Haberman said of Trump. “I think there’s less of a filter than there used to be which is what happens when people get older.”

    Sources close to Trump also say he’s “seemed somewhat different” since the attempt on his life in July and Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, Haberman added.

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Wanda Foell
    1d ago
    If the weave is anything like his hair.... it ain't working. 😂
    Hugh Jass
    1d ago
    Where was this unhinged, biased liberal turd Maggie Haberman when brain dead Biden couldn't put a thought or sentence together when having a press conference or speaking to the people? She's nothing more than a liberal Democrat hack "journalist" who suffers from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent7 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic2 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hecklers In Just 2 Sentences
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Daily Show' Reveals Awkward Trump Moment That 'Must've Been Rough For JD Vance'
    HuffPost15 days ago
    Woman asks mom to dance like she would have in the 80s and she absolutely killed it
    Upworthy27 days ago
    Trump says he ‘sleeps with’ and ‘kisses’ immigration chart that he flashed on TV moments before getting shot
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story3 days ago
    NBC exec apologizes for creating a ‘monster’ by embellishing Trump’s business success for ‘The Apprentice’
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite20 hours ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    ‘Visibly Showing Disgust’: Trump Town Hall Audience Wasn’t Buying His ‘Stream Of Lies’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trump Stands Awkwardly on Stage Listening to Music for 40 Minutes After Rally Attendees Pass Out: ‘Would Anybody Else Like To Faint?’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun1 day ago
    I'm A 39-Year-Old Divorced Woman, And There's 1 Infuriating Phrase I Keep Seeing On Dating Apps
    HuffPost2 days ago
    ‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
    Mediaite4 days ago
    My Eye Doctor Swears By This $29 Product For Dry Eyes
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com2 days ago
    Transcript: Trump’s Mental Decline Finally Becomes Big Media Story
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Critics Shocked By Trump’s ‘Pretty Cruel’ Town Hall Quip About Abortion-Related Death
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Omarosa: Trump ‘dictated’ doctors’ letters about his medical history
    The Hill1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy