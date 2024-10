This New Age-Gap Romance Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Lonely Planet” is currently the second most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this new romantic drama, which premiered on the streaming service on Oct. 11. Set in Morocco, the plot follows an established novelist who decides to work on her next book at a quiet resort ― where she unexpectedly connects with a much younger man.

Coming on the heels of “The Idea of You” and “A Family Affair,” the release of “Lonely Planet” serves as further evidence that 2024 might be the year of the age-gap romance.

Coming on the heels of "The Idea of You" and "A Family Affair," the release of "Lonely Planet" serves as further evidence that 2024 might be the year of the age-gap romance.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Max, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

The most popular movie on Max at the moment is “Caddo Lake.”

Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen star in this new thriller, which premiered on Oct. 10 to mostly positive reviews. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the film centers around a mysterious disappearance that leads to the unearthing of long-held secrets.

“Mr. Crocket” is the most popular movie on Hulu right now. Released on Oct. 11, the new horror flick is an adaptation of a 2022 short film.

The plot revolves around a boy who is kidnapped by a creepy children’s show host and his mother’s quest to rescue him.

A new documentary film is trending on Apple TV+. “The Last of the Sea Women” joined the platform on Oct. 11.

Directed by Sue Kim, the movie focuses on the haenyeo ― a community of women divers in the semi-matriarchal community of Jeju, South Korea. Although this tradition of sea-diving dates back hundreds of years, the haenyeo have been declining in number in recent decades.

The new psychological thriller “Apartment 7A” is currently trending on Paramount+.

A prequel to 1968′s “Rosemary’s Baby,” the movie stars Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, and Kevin McNally. Reviews have been mixed so far.