    You Can Secretly Get This Incredibly Powerful Italian Laundry Detergent On Amazon

    By Lourdes Avila Uribe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8hPF_0w5635pw00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIWtO_0w5635pw00 Napisan stain remover

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

    One of the many benefits of having the privilege to travel abroad is the ability to see how folks around the world do ordinary, everyday things. I love snooping through people’s cleaning supplies, organization essentials and other general home must-haves to see if there’s any thing I can incorporate into my own routine back home . On my most recent trip to Australia, I learned that many people use Napisan , a popular Italian stain remover powder to clean and disinfect their laundry.

    It uses the power of active oxygen bleach (similar-ish to OxiClean) to disinfect, remove stains and bleach clothing without damaging fabrics or fading color. So you can imagine my thrill when I saw that it’s available at Amazon. It can be used to soak clothing before throwing it in the wash or as an additional powder in your laundry cycle. It’s such a popular ingredient abroad that Aussie laundry mega-brand Vanish features Napisan in their everyday laundry detergent.

    Napisan stain remover and Vanish Napisan laundry detergent.

    My partner, who grew up using Napisan and swears by it, says that she had a very hard time adjusting to American laundry detergents after her move because she was so used to how soft and clean Napisan and Vanish Napisan made her clothes feel. “There’s something about the [Napisan] formula that deep cleans clothing without ruining fabrics. It refreshes and disinfects while helping to increase the item’s lifespan. I find that clothes don’t last nearly as long here, and I think harsh laundry detergents might play a part in that.”

    I recently spent three weeks in Australia at my in-laws’ home, and many loads of laundry were done throughout our stay. For the most part, we used the Vanish Napisan Oxi Action powder to clean our clothing and I was surprised at how fresh our belongings looked and felt, minus that chemical-y smell and rough hand-feel that I often find traditional American laundry detergents can leave behind.

    It’s especially effective at lifting stubborn stains — a lesson I learned first-hand after a particularly enthusiastic finger-painting session with my 3-year-old nephew. Despite the terror that initially struck my heart when I discovered green fingerprints on my white tee, I’m pleased to report that they disappeared after a quick tumble in the washing machine. I didn’t even treat the stains beforehand.

    Both Napisan and Vanish Napisan are a really nice alternative to the everyday laundry detergents and stain removers typically found in the States. They are super gentle but wildly effective, making them a great option for those with sensitive skin, delicate clothing and small kids who make big messes. Take a look at a few glowing reviews below and pick up a box or two for yourself.

    Promising reviews:

    ″A perfect product to add to any wash. I add to the detergent when I wash towels and linen to make sure they are rid of germs. Does not add any smell. Perfect for allergy sufferers.” — Anon Nemus

    “I soaked a few things over night and got wonderful results and one was a white towel accidentally used for drying a muddy dog. You would never know. I put a little in with my wash and it keeps all the white clothes, WHITE. I love it.” — Frog

    “Amazing to take the yellow stains off your business shirts” — Fernanda

    “Brings shirts back to life. I forgot the benefit of soaking shirts, had a t-shirt with light blue and white stripes that had become very dull, one soak and the t-shirt looked brand new again. Great product.” — Julian

