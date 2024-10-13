Open in App
    Highly-Rated Air Purifiers That Are $150 And Under

    By Lourdes Avila Uribe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9lJW_0w55z6l500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y4ab_0w55z6l500 A GermGuardian air purifier , Vewior air purifier and Pure Enrichment PureZone mini portable air purifier.

    Whether you’re battling allergies , trying to keep pet dander and dust at bay or want to help clear your home of environmental pollutants like smoke or smoggy air, having access to a great air purifier can be a great asset. That said, many of the most popular brands and models can be cost-prohibitive, and it can feel like there aren’t a lot of affordable options.

    Luckily, Amazon has quite a range of highly-rated air purifiers available for under $150. They include popular brands like Levoit along with lesser-known options with thousands of positive reviews. Keep reading to check out 12 affordable options and pick one up for your home. You’ll be breathing easy for years to come.

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

