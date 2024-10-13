15 Gifts For Yourself Because You've Been Working Hard And You Deserve It

Turkish cotton robe , cordless neck massager and Laneige sleeping mask

It’s important to reward yourself for your hard work, whether it be a with a vacation, a trip to the spa or — hear us out — some worthwhile Amazon gifts. The online marketplace is famous for its array of practical purchases and useful products for everyday life, but there are also plenty of gift-worthy goods up for grabs as well — and we found 15 excellent items that prove it.

From heated shiatsu massagers to embroidered bookmarks, enticing candles to silky sheet sets and more, the following Amazon gifts are the perfect way to say “I appreciate you” to yourself. There’s no shame in it. You’ve been putting in the work and it’s time to indulge in some well-deserved delicacies (that ship fast).

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.