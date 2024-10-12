Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Man Accused Of Slashing 7-Year-Old's Neck; Advocacy Group Calls For Hate Crime Probe

    By Pocharapon Neammanee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjKOk_0w4d6api00

    A Muslim advocacy group is calling for a hate crime investigation after police say a man used a knife to slash the neck of a 7-year-old Yemeni American girl at a park in Detroit on Tuesday.

    Gary Lansky, a white 73-year-old, was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the attack, which left the Muslim girl with non-life-threatening injuries to her neck, according to Detroit police and the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qf7Zi_0w4d6api00 A Google Maps image shows the park in Detroit where a 7-year-old was recently attacked.

    The girl, who spoke to 7 News Detroit with permission from her mother, said she was playing in the park when a man approached her with a pocketknife and lifted her head before sliding the knife against her throat.

    “I kicked his legs medium-hard,” the girl said.

    The child then ran and yelled for help, alerting people nearby, according to the outlet.

    Donna Mockbil, who jumped in to help the child, told 7 News Detroit that she grabbed gauze pads and attempted to stop the bleeding. Her son followed Lansky until authorities apprehended him, the outlet said.

    “She goes, ‘Oh, I’m going to die, and nobody is going to be here with me,’ and I started getting tears in my eyes,” Mockbil said, recalling the girl’s remarks.

    Vernal Newson, a Detroit police official, said that the 7-year-old needed three stitches and that investigators did not find evidence that she was targeted due to her ethnicity, according to Fox 2 Detroit . Lanksy’s family members say he may have been suffering from mental health distress, the outlet reported.

    Court records show that Lanksy was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in a separate incident involving his wife and sister. Newson said Lanksy may have been experiencing a mental health crisis in that case as well, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

    A spokesperson for the local Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office told HuffPost there was no evidence to suggest the attack on the 7-year-old was motivated by hate.

    The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Michigan chapter, however, is calling for a hate crime investigation. It described the attack as “senseless” and said that “the assailant’s true motives remain unknown,” noting that the group has spoken with the girl’s family and the police.

    “While the charges faced by ... [Gary] Lansky are serious, we urge the Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter to determine whether hate was a motivating factor in the attack,” the chapter’s executive director, Dawud Walid, said in a statement.

    An attorney was not listed in Lanksy’s court records. Wayne County prosecutors said in a press release that he was “given a $2 million cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 40
    Add a Comment
    SheisHerNotHim
    1d ago
    im so sick of hearing about mental health being the reason to commit heinous crimes....if you don't seek the treatment to help yourself then you should be held accountable for doing such crimes. This is bullshit and he needs to be sentenced to jail for the rest of his short life!!
    JStk
    1d ago
    A 7-year-old baby 🤬🤬🤬
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deranged old man slits throat of 7-year-old girl playing in park
    New York Post2 days ago
    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
    CNN1 day ago
    'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
    People5 days ago
    A 30-year-old woman is accused of senselessly murdering three people in three days. She’s been labeled a serial killer
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports7 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com6 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com10 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent5 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime10 days ago
    Grandmother Allegedly Left Boy, 8, in Home to 'Spend Time with Friends' Before Accidental Shooting Death: Police
    People5 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News6 days ago
    Toddler found dead in a pushchair in a bathroom had suffered ‘cruel’ abuse
    The Independent5 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    ‘Rape,’ ‘Dumb Women’ And ‘Bad Genes’: Inside Trump’s Week Of Unhinged Rants
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Claims Jay-Z Allegedly Hid From 2Pac In A Vegas Hotel Room
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy