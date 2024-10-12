Why Brushing Your Pet’s Teeth Is Way More Important Than You Think (Plus The Best Products To Use)

Proper dental hygiene is crucial to your pet's health.

Did you know that periodontal gum disease is one of the most common diseases found in dogs and cats in veterinary medicine? Or that most dogs have signs of periodontal disease by age three?

While these facts may rightfully feel scary, don’t worry yet. The good news is that you can significantly reduce your pet’s risk of disease through regular at-home dental care, according to veterinarians — and it’s never too late to start.

“Tooth brushing is one of the most effective ways to remove plaque and [tartar] buildup [in pets], just like in people,” Dr. Carly Fox , a senior veterinarian at New York City’s Schwarzman Animal Medical Center , told HuffPost.

Minimizing plaque buildup is key to preventing periodontal disease, Fox noted, which can lead to issues like gum disease, tooth loss and decay, chronic pain and bad breath. It can even lead to issues like heart and kidney disease, according to Dr. Nicole Savageau , a veterinarian with mobile pet service The Vets . This is because poor dental health can cause “bacteria entering the bloodstream from the mouth,” Savageau explained.

Importantly, tooth brushing is not a substitute for veterinary checkups; the key to good oral health is a combination of home care and veterinary treatment, Fox emphasized.

And should your pet require a professional dental cleaning by a veterinary dentist, be absolutely sure that they do so under anesthesia, Fox stressed. “Anesthesia-free dental cleanings are ineffective and ... can actually put your pet at more risk.”

Below, Fox and Savageau recommended products to help you get your pet’s dental routine started — and detailed tips for effectively introducing your pet to teeth brushing.

