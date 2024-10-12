The Most Comfortable, No-Frills Women's Underwear You Can Buy On Amazon

When it comes to utilitarian undergarments, buying in bulk can make life infinitely easier. Once I hone in on a style of undies that I love, I stick with it — and purchasing multipacks is an easy, convenient and often the most affordable way to stock up on this wardrobe essential .

I love a fancy panty as much as the next gal, but it’s rarely going to be my go-to option for daily life. Everyone needs some plain and simple briefs, boyshorts or high-waisted undies that can be tossed on and look and feel great, without all the bells and whistles of more extravagant lingerie.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular, highly-rated and well-reviewed women’s underwear to purchase in bulk on Amazon. Unsurprisingly, we’re seeing a lot of Hanes and Fruit of the Loom multipacks as top contenders, but there’s also a fair amount of options from other brands with high ratings and glowing reviews. Keep reading to stock up for yourself. These picks are made with good, sturdy materials that will stand the test of time and look cute while doing it.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.