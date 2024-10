Reviewers Love These Affordable Shoes From Target's Trending Section

Mesh flats, soft clogs and dress oxfords from Target

For a lot of kids, getting new shoes is the climax of back-to-school shopping . (Shout out to everyone who tried to keep their sneaks sparkling white for as long as possible.) Maybe that’s why as adults, fall inevitably creates an undeniable level of shoe lust. Haven’t treated yourself yet? It’s time.

Target has literally hundreds of shoes in a wide variety of styles to choose from. Boots, sneakers, clogs, Mary Janes — you name it. Of course, shopping online can be hit or miss, especially when it comes to shoes, when comfort is key. That’s why we combed through hundreds of customer reviews to highlight the highest rated ones. The 15 rounded up here are loved far and wide by Target shoppers for both their look and feel. Let’s get shopping!

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.