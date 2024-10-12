Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Harris Releases Medical Report, Putting Pressure On Trump

    By Liz SkalkaKevin Robillard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FhI2_0w4BFFvp00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVEiW_0w4BFFvp00 The White House released a report Saturday detailing Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical history.

    The White House released a report Saturday detailing Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical history, the first time she’s issued her health information while in office or running for president and a move clearly designed to pressure former President Donald Trump to release more information about his own health.

    “Vice President Harris remains in excellent health,” Dr. Joshua Simmons, Harris’ physician, wrote in a memo to one of Harris’ top aides, Kirsten Allen. “She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

    The memo noted that Harris has seasonal allergies and is nearsighted but wears corrective contact lenses. It said she “maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule, including vigorous daily aerobic exercise and core strength training.”

    Harris’ advisers see this as an opportunity to contrast her with Trump and push the former president to release more information on his health, especially following two attempted assassinations and as Trump’s rally speeches get longer and more meandering .

    Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung asserted that Trump’s campaigning was indicative of his health. He also pointed to a memo from Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Texas congressman and staunch Trump supporter, that stated Trump was “doing well” after his first assassination attempt.

    ″[Trump] has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history, whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States. Her schedule is much lighter because, it is said, she does not have the stamina of President Trump,” Cheung said.

    Neither Harris nor Trump had previously released medical records during this race. There is a roughly 20-year age difference between Harris, 59, and Trump, who at 78 would be the oldest person to ever assume the presidency.

    Health has been a major focus of the 2024 race. President Joe Biden’s first debate performance put his mental acuity under scrutiny and ultimately led to his dropping out of the race.

    For decades, it’s been customary for presidential candidates to release medical reports that include their height, weight, daily medications and other relevant information. Trump has also been pressured to release the results of a comprehensive cognitive exam.

    Last November, Trump released a letter purportedly from his doctor, who wrote that Trump was in “excellent” overall health and did “exceptional” on cognitive tests. The letter also suggested that Trump, who weighed 244 pounds in 2020 , had lost weight.

    Not much had been known about Harris’ health except that she contracted COVID-19 in April 2022. Harris had not previously released medical information as vice president or when she ran for president in 2020.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 369
    Add a Comment
    craig
    3h ago
    That coward not coming out of the bunker
    Leigh Porter
    9h ago
    show us yours donny,and your tax records. are you scared? be a man, show us what you are hiding . we will find out,truth finds a way.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent4 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Gets Brutal After Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost3 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Carville predicts nearly all swing states will go to one candidate
    WashingtonExaminer9 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent5 days ago
    Donald Trump Cut by Fox After Shocking Detroit with Explosive Comments: 'I Will Not Protect NATO Allies From Russia'
    Business Times2 days ago
    'He's deeply ill': MNSBC panelists lay out evidence Trump is mentally unfit for presidency
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent7 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story3 days ago
    President Bush, Put Country Over Party and Endorse Kamala Harris
    US News and World Report3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill1 day ago
    The Media Is Finally Waking Up to the Story of Trump’s Mental Fitness
    The New Republic7 days ago
    ‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Rapper Dies by Suicide in Las Vegas: Lucas Coly Was 27
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes3 days ago
    You really think Donald Trump was a good president? Look at his record | Opinion
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    John Legend calls for Harris to put ‘conditions’ on US aid to Israel
    The Hill5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Plane with banner telling Trump to watch ‘The Apprentice’ flies near Pennsylvania rally
    The Hill4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy