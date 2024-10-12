Harris Releases Medical Report, Putting Pressure On Trump

The White House released a report Saturday detailing Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical history.

The White House released a report Saturday detailing Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical history, the first time she’s issued her health information while in office or running for president and a move clearly designed to pressure former President Donald Trump to release more information about his own health.

“Vice President Harris remains in excellent health,” Dr. Joshua Simmons, Harris’ physician, wrote in a memo to one of Harris’ top aides, Kirsten Allen. “She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The memo noted that Harris has seasonal allergies and is nearsighted but wears corrective contact lenses. It said she “maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule, including vigorous daily aerobic exercise and core strength training.”

Harris’ advisers see this as an opportunity to contrast her with Trump and push the former president to release more information on his health, especially following two attempted assassinations and as Trump’s rally speeches get longer and more meandering .

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung asserted that Trump’s campaigning was indicative of his health. He also pointed to a memo from Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Texas congressman and staunch Trump supporter, that stated Trump was “doing well” after his first assassination attempt.

″[Trump] has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history, whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States. Her schedule is much lighter because, it is said, she does not have the stamina of President Trump,” Cheung said.

Neither Harris nor Trump had previously released medical records during this race. There is a roughly 20-year age difference between Harris, 59, and Trump, who at 78 would be the oldest person to ever assume the presidency.

Health has been a major focus of the 2024 race. President Joe Biden’s first debate performance put his mental acuity under scrutiny and ultimately led to his dropping out of the race.

For decades, it’s been customary for presidential candidates to release medical reports that include their height, weight, daily medications and other relevant information. Trump has also been pressured to release the results of a comprehensive cognitive exam.

Last November, Trump released a letter purportedly from his doctor, who wrote that Trump was in “excellent” overall health and did “exceptional” on cognitive tests. The letter also suggested that Trump, who weighed 244 pounds in 2020 , had lost weight.

Not much had been known about Harris’ health except that she contracted COVID-19 in April 2022. Harris had not previously released medical information as vice president or when she ran for president in 2020.