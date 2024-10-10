Jonathan Groff Takes New Role As A Music Legend With Some Racy Secrets

Hot off his Tony Award win for “Merrily We Roll Along,” actor Jonathan Groff has secured his next Broadway role.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Groff will star as legendary singer Bobby Darin in the new musical “Just in Time,” directed by Alex Timbers and slated to open at New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre in spring 2025.

These days, Darin is best remembered for his clutch of 1950s and ’60s pop hits, including “Splish Splash” and “Dream Lover,” as well as his wistful rendition of “Beyond the Sea.”

But, as Groff explains in this week’s episode of Andrew Chappelle and Cody Rigsby ’s “Tactful Pettiness” podcast , Darin — who died in 1973 at age 37 — kept a few racy secrets close to his chest, too.

Jonathan Groff, left, will portray legendary singer Bobby Darin in the musical "Just in Time," slated to open on Broadway in 2025.

“This guy is fire. He’s such an incredible performer and really special,” Groff said, as heard in the below clip. “I read this book about him, where he talked about his relationship to the audience. He, for example, would wear a condom when he went onstage in case he ejaculated.”

And when Groff performed a workshop version of “Just in Time” this summer, he found himself similarly, um, aroused.

“I did feel some tingles,” the actor quipped.

Listen to Jonathan Groff talk about “Just in Time” on the “Tactful Pettiness” podcast below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Groff chimes in on the longstanding rumor that Lea Michele , his longtime friend and former “Glee” and “Spring Awakening” co-star, doesn’t know how to read.

“I have seen her read,” he said. “Let it be known.”

Hear Groff address the Lea Michele rumor below:

Groff is the first celebrity guest to appear on “Tactful Pettiness,” which launched in June. The show is very much a labor of love for Rigsby, the beloved Peloton instructor who catapulted to global fame about four years ago at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chappelle, a theater actor who has appeared in “Hamilton” and “& Juliet,” among other musicals.

“Andrew is a funny person and one of the only people I know that can match my freak,” Rigsby told HuffPost in an interview. “We want to make people laugh, forget about their problems for 45 minutes, and leave with a little bit of insight and some new perspectives that only two opinionated homosexuals can give.”

As to why Groff, whose film and TV credits include Netflix’s “ Mindhunter ” and HBO’s “ Looking ,” made sense as the podcast’s first celebrity guest, Chappelle said, “He stays pretty private and doesn’t have social media. So there was a lot to dive into that the world may not know about him.”

Andrew Chappelle, Jonathan Groff and Cody Rigsby.

Added Rigsby: “We want to speak to guests who represent different professions and industries. People with interesting stories to share and strong perspectives – celebrities, influencers, and personalities who have accomplished success in their own paths but know how to not take themselves too seriously and are down to have a laugh. Jonathan was perfect!”

As its title suggests, “Tactful Pettiness” is likely to be seen by fans as a companion piece to Rigsby’s 2023 memoir , “XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness.”

While both Chappelle and Rigsby acknowledge the similarities between the sassy tone of “Tactful Pettiness” and Rigsby’s book, they’re hoping to branch out beyond the tried and true as their podcast continues to evolve. As for their next guest, it’s none other than former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon .

“We like to think of our show as a pallet cleanser for our listeners ― a little escape from their day,” Chappelle said, noting that listeners can look forward to more “pop culture hot takes” and “sex, dating and relationship advice,” as well as the “scam of the week.”

Listen to Jonathan Groff’s full “Tactful Pettiness” interview below.