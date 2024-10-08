HuffPost
Tim Walz Reality Checks Trump Over ‘Weird’ Dismissal In Kimmel Interview
By Lee Moran,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 112
Add a Comment
Rhonda Murkle
2d ago
Nickk
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuffPost9 hours ago
HuffPost6 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
HuffPost11 hours ago
Mediaite2 days ago
First Trump said Haitian migrants in Ohio were ‘eating the pets’. Now he says they’re ‘destroying America’
The Independent22 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
Interviewer Asks Trump If He’s Sure He Wants to Ban Abortion Now That Barron is ‘Unleashed in New York City’: ‘Maybe Give Him a Few Years?’
Mediaite1 day ago
Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
The Mirror US2 days ago
TheDailyBeast2 days ago
The Week16 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Raw Story6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
HuffPost1 day ago
HuffPost1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria10 hours ago
HuffPost1 day ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
CNBC3 days ago
Raw Story8 days ago
HuffPost1 day ago
NewsOne3 days ago
On ’60 Minutes,’ Harris says she owns a Glock, told Walz to be a ‘little more careful’ in interviews
spectrumlocalnews.com2 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Ohio Trump Voter Viciously Threatened by Army of White Supremacists for Defending Haitians: 'It's Got to Stop'
Latin Times9 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.