Tim Walz Reality Checks Trump Over ‘Weird’ Dismissal In Kimmel Interview

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday played Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a montage of clips of Donald Trump furiously defending himself against Walz’s accusation that he’s “weird.”

“You kind of got the ‘weird’ ball rolling, didn’t you?” Kimmel told the Democratic vice presidential candidate, referring to the word with which Walz has repeatedly summed up Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Walz replied, “If you have to tell people numerous times you’re not weird, you might be weird.”

Watch the interview here:

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Walz remembered letting the call he received asking him to be Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate first go to voicemail because it was an unmarked number.

He also shared how the vice president is listed in his contacts (as his dry cleaner!) and drew laughter by misspeaking and saying how he plans on “waking up on Nov. 6 with Madame President.”

“I just want to be clear, you won’t be waking up together. Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought,” Kimmel cracked.

“No,” Walz replied, laughing. “I have a problem about not being specific with my language, so thank you for that, specifically right.”