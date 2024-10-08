Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Tim Walz Reality Checks Trump Over ‘Weird’ Dismissal In Kimmel Interview

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024y5y_0vyQGHg100

    Jimmy Kimmel on Monday played Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a montage of clips of Donald Trump furiously defending himself against Walz’s accusation that he’s “weird.”

    “You kind of got the ‘weird’ ball rolling, didn’t you?” Kimmel told the Democratic vice presidential candidate, referring to the word with which Walz has repeatedly summed up Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

    Walz replied, “If you have to tell people numerous times you’re not weird, you might be weird.”

    Watch the interview here:

    Elsewhere in the sit-down, Walz remembered letting the call he received asking him to be Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate first go to voicemail because it was an unmarked number.

    He also shared how the vice president is listed in his contacts (as his dry cleaner!) and drew laughter by misspeaking and saying how he plans on “waking up on Nov. 6 with Madame President.”

    “I just want to be clear, you won’t be waking up together. Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought,” Kimmel cracked.

    “No,” Walz replied, laughing. “I have a problem about not being specific with my language, so thank you for that, specifically right.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 112
    Add a Comment
    Rhonda Murkle
    2d ago
    He's a freaking goofball with pedophile tendencies!! OMG who acts like that??
    Nickk
    2d ago
    Slicky sleeves Tim is a liar and a faker 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Whoopi Goldberg Gets Brutal After Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy’
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost6 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent3 days ago
    'Filthy, Dirty, Disgusting': Trump Has Furious Meltdown About Whoopi Goldberg
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    First Trump said Haitian migrants in Ohio were ‘eating the pets’. Now he says they’re ‘destroying America’
    The Independent22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Interviewer Asks Trump If He’s Sure He Wants to Ban Abortion Now That Barron is ‘Unleashed in New York City’: ‘Maybe Give Him a Few Years?’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Trump Gets Unhinged, Even for Him, Over Kamala Harris ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?
    The Week16 days ago
    'Is that a threat?' Trump stuns observers with comment about Harris voter 'getting hurt'
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Trump smacked down by Wall Street CEO minutes after bragging about his endorsement
    Raw Story6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    If you want your kids to be more successful and confident, start praising them for these 9 things
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Podcaster Cracks Up After Trump Calls Himself A 'Truthful Person'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Does A Literal Jaw Drop Watching Maya Rudolph's 'SNL' Impression Of Her
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 hours ago
    Some Supporters At Detroit MAGA Rally Were Frauds, Report Says
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Tim Walz reveals to Jimmy Kimmel the weird name Kamala Harris is listed under on his phone
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Trump's Mar-a-Lago, golf resorts are outside Milton's path. But Truth Social's offices are at risk
    CNBC3 days ago
    Fox News cuts away from J.D. Vance rally after he refuses to say Trump lost in 2020
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Trump Flips Out With 'Dumb Women' Rant After Kamala Harris' Interview On 'The View'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Donald Trump Suggests Kamala Harris Voters Could Be Physically ‘Hurt’ At Wisconsin Rally
    NewsOne3 days ago
    On ’60 Minutes,’ Harris says she owns a Glock, told Walz to be a ‘little more careful’ in interviews
    spectrumlocalnews.com2 days ago
    Jonathan Van Ness Calls Trump Ad Cameo ‘Iconic’ Yet ‘Unsettling’
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Reveals One of His Kids Has Something in Common With Travis Kelce
    SheKnows2 days ago
    Seth Meyers Busts Out Bleep Machine As He Runs Out Of Ways To Describe Trump
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Ohio Trump Voter Viciously Threatened by Army of White Supremacists for Defending Haitians: 'It's Got to Stop'
    Latin Times9 days ago
    Opinion: Donald Trump’s Increasingly Apocalyptic Campaign
    HuffPost2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy