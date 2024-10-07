Pamela Anderson Says She Struggled With Depression ‘For A Couple Of Decades’

Actor Pamela Anderson is getting candid about struggling with depression in the past.

While attending the Zurich Film Festival to accept the Golden Eye Award for her upcoming film, “The Last Showgirl,” over the weekend, the ’90s pop culture icon spoke to Variety about possibly being depressed “for a couple of decades.”

The Canadian American actor explained to Variety that she’s “happy” to have come so far in her career but admitted that her life has been “all a big blur” in between famously starring as Casey Jean “C.J.” Parker from 1992 to 1997 on “Baywatch” and making her Broadway debut in 2022.

“I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that,” Anderson, 57, said in an interview published Saturday. “I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more.”

She added, “I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur. I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades.”

Anderson’s career experienced a resurgence in the last few years since making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning musical “Chicago” in 2022.

Just a year later, she was praised by fans for her candidness in her “Pamela, a Love Story” documentary and her memoir, “Love, Pamela.”

While discussing her reemergence to the spotlight, the “Home Improvement” alum went on to call being a part of “pop culture” both a “blessing and a curse.”

“Ryan [White] made that doc and that’s how Gia saw me. I always knew I was capable of more,” she said of the 2023 documentary. “It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here.”

Ultimately, Anderson said the highs and lows of her career equipped her to eventually star in “The Last Showgirl.” The actor previously admitted feeling like she was ” the only one” who could perform the role.

Directed by Gia Coppola, “The Last Showgirl” follows an aging showgirl named Shelley (played by Anderson) whose life turns upside down when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

“I don’t think I could have played this character if I wouldn’t have the life that I had, so it was worth it. If I can continue working and using these struggles and challenges… I’ll feel blessed,” Anderson told Variety.