Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Luke Bryan Slams ‘Click Bait Headlines’ For Sparking Backlash Over His Beyoncé Comments

    By Jazmin Tolliver,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK7sX_0vxtv1sv00

    Luke Bryan is clearing the air about his comments on Beyoncé’s lack of nominations for her “Cowboy Carter” album at the upcoming 2024 Country Music Association Awards.

    The discourse began after Bryan, a country singer, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” last week and urged Queen Bey to “ come into our world and be country with us a little bit ” following the release of her inaugural country-style album.

    Bryan’s comments sparked backlash from social media users, prompting the “One Margarita” singer to clarify his words about Beyoncé on social media.

    In a statement posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter), he told his 9 million-plus followers that the media pushed a “false narrative” about his comments.

    “I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative,” Bryan wrote.

    Bryan, who will co-host this year’s CMA Awards ceremony on Nov. 20 alongside football legend Peyton Manning and singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, went on to blame “click bait headlines” for instigating the backlash.

    “As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall.”

    At the time of Bryan’s Oct. 1 interview, host Cohen asked the “American Idol” judge about his thoughts on Beyoncé being snubbed when nominees were announced.

    “It’s a tricky question because, obviously Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back,” the country star replied. “And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaEKy_0vxtv1sv00
    Social media users slammed Luke Bryan over his comments about Beyoncé‘s "Cowboy Carter" album.

    “I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one ― I don’t need [a nomination] just ’cause I make one,” Bryan told Cohen.

    He then claimed that “everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album” before flaming her up for not connecting enough with other country stars.

    “Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky — if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” he added.

    “Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music,” Bryan added. “But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that.”

    In case you missed it, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart earlier this year after her latest album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” reached the No. 1 spot.

    Despite the massive achievement, the singer didn’t receive any nods when the Country Music Association revealed its list of nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards last month.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ron DeSantis Sends Ominous Threat To TV Station That Aired Pro-Choice Ad
    HuffPost21 hours ago
    I Barely Escaped My Abusive Marriage. If JD Vance Had His Way, I'd Still Be Trapped There.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trump Bops Along To 'YMCA' At Oct. 7 Attack Remembrance Event
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Sally Field Recalls Undergoing 'Horrific' Illegal Abortion In Emotional Video
    HuffPost1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Trump Melts Down In New Post About Jimmy Kimmel
    HuffPost2 days ago
    You'll Regret Not Snatching Up These Under-$30 Impulse Buys While They're Cheaper For October Prime Day
    HuffPost5 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    'Is that a threat?' Trump stuns observers with comment about Harris voter 'getting hurt'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    I Thought A MAGA Bot Was Trolling Me. Then He Asked Me To Lunch — And I Was Surprised By Who Showed Up.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Dua Lipa's WTF Diet Coke Recipe Could Be The Drink Of Your Nightmares
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio21 hours ago
    More Videos Show Hesitant Police Response To Uvalde School Shooting
    HuffPost19 hours ago
    The Surprising Reason You're Sometimes Mean To People You Care About
    HuffPost1 day ago
    26 Things To Buy During Fall Prime Day That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Mike Johnson Claims ‘Who Won The 2020 Election’ Is A ‘Gotcha’ Question
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    These Crest 3D Whitestrips Are Made For Sensitive Teeth — And They’re Over 50% Off Right Now
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Based On History, We Predict These Items Will Sell Out Quickly On Prime Day
    HuffPost1 day ago
    This Spanish Horror Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber17 hours ago
    Kimmel Spots Moment Even Laura Ingraham Wasn’t Buying Trump’s ‘Load Of Crap’
    HuffPost8 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy