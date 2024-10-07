Luke Bryan Slams ‘Click Bait Headlines’ For Sparking Backlash Over His Beyoncé Comments

Luke Bryan is clearing the air about his comments on Beyoncé’s lack of nominations for her “Cowboy Carter” album at the upcoming 2024 Country Music Association Awards.

The discourse began after Bryan, a country singer, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” last week and urged Queen Bey to “ come into our world and be country with us a little bit ” following the release of her inaugural country-style album.

Bryan’s comments sparked backlash from social media users, prompting the “One Margarita” singer to clarify his words about Beyoncé on social media.

In a statement posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter), he told his 9 million-plus followers that the media pushed a “false narrative” about his comments.

“I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative,” Bryan wrote.

Bryan, who will co-host this year’s CMA Awards ceremony on Nov. 20 alongside football legend Peyton Manning and singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, went on to blame “click bait headlines” for instigating the backlash.

“As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall.”

At the time of Bryan’s Oct. 1 interview, host Cohen asked the “American Idol” judge about his thoughts on Beyoncé being snubbed when nominees were announced.

“It’s a tricky question because, obviously Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back,” the country star replied. “And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you.”

Social media users slammed Luke Bryan over his comments about Beyoncé‘s "Cowboy Carter" album.

“I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one ― I don’t need [a nomination] just ’cause I make one,” Bryan told Cohen.

He then claimed that “everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album” before flaming her up for not connecting enough with other country stars.

“Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky — if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” he added.

“Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music,” Bryan added. “But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that.”

In case you missed it, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart earlier this year after her latest album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” reached the No. 1 spot.

Despite the massive achievement, the singer didn’t receive any nods when the Country Music Association revealed its list of nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards last month.