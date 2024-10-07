These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

If you live in an area that experiences severe tropical storms and hurricanes or have been reading about these natural disasters in the news, you likey don’t need to be reminded how devastating and destructive they can be. Hurricane season wreaks havoc along the United States’ eastern seaboard and Gulf shores, typically running from June through November.

Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the number, severity and cost of weather and climate disasters are wildly increasing in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency reporting that tropical cyclone intensity has noticeably risen over the past 20 years.

Being as prepared as you can be can mean following NOAA’s National Hurricane Center for up-to-date on incoming advisories and warnings. Yet, it can also mean keeping a well-stocked emergency supply kit for you and your family.

To get started, we recommend looking through NOAA’s complete list of recommended hurricane essentials as well as previous HuffPost stories on doctor-recommended lifesaving travel items , portable power banks and generators and general safety supplies to keep at home.

We also made a condensed list here of our picks of home emergency supplies you’ll be happy to have during hurcane season — and the rest of the year too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.