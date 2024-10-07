Andrew Garfield Explains How Spicy Sex Scene With Florence Pugh Got Hilariously Awkward

Uh, will this be included in a blooper reel?

Andrew Garfield visited the 92nd Street Y Friday to promote his upcoming romantic film, “We Live in Time,” in which he told a story about having such red-hot chemistry with co-star Florence Pugh that it left some poor crew members in need of a cold shower.

According to videos posted on social media from the event, Garfield decided to tell the audience a little story about the first take of “a very intimate, passionate sex scene” the two shot on a “closed set” with only himself, Pugh, the camera operator and the boom operator.

Garfield explained that the director, John Crowley, was in a different room, watching the take.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield attend A24's "We Live in Time" New York Screening in September.

“The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” Garfield said. “And we get into it, as it were, and we go a little further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut.’” Garfield said that although they had concluded the choreography, both he and Pugh were “feeling safe” in the filming environment and just figured they’d “let this progress and we’ll just carry on.”

So, they kept at it, but after a while, it started to feel weird, and he and Pugh “were both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘this definitely feels like a longer take,’” the actor recalled.

The “tick, tick... BOOM!” star said that he and Pugh only realized that there was something amiss when they looked up at the cameraman and boom operator. Both men — who Garfield described as “gentle and sweet” — had their backs turned and were staring at a corner in the wall, trying to give the two actors privacy as they finished.

People on X, formerly Twitter, had a lot of fun interpreting what the cameraman must’ve looked like in this scenario.

This is also not the first time Pugh has had uh, technical difficulties, during the filming of an intimate scene. The “Midsommar” star revealed earlier this year that while filming a sex scene with Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer,” the camera broke in the middle of it.

“Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing,” Pugh said.