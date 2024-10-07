Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Andrew Garfield Explains How Spicy Sex Scene With Florence Pugh Got Hilariously Awkward

    By Elyse Wanshel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8QbF_0vxrTAxJ00

    Uh, will this be included in a blooper reel?

    Andrew Garfield visited the 92nd Street Y Friday to promote his upcoming romantic film, “We Live in Time,” in which he told a story about having such red-hot chemistry with co-star Florence Pugh that it left some poor crew members in need of a cold shower.

    According to videos posted on social media from the event, Garfield decided to tell the audience a little story about the first take of “a very intimate, passionate sex scene” the two shot on a “closed set” with only himself, Pugh, the camera operator and the boom operator.

    Garfield explained that the director, John Crowley, was in a different room, watching the take.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdFOo_0vxrTAxJ00 Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield attend A24's "We Live in Time" New York Screening in September.

    “The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” Garfield said. “And we get into it, as it were, and we go a little further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut.’” Garfield said that although they had concluded the choreography, both he and Pugh were “feeling safe” in the filming environment and just figured they’d “let this progress and we’ll just carry on.”

    So, they kept at it, but after a while, it started to feel weird, and he and Pugh “were both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘this definitely feels like a longer take,’” the actor recalled.

    The “tick, tick... BOOM!” star said that he and Pugh only realized that there was something amiss when they looked up at the cameraman and boom operator. Both men — who Garfield described as “gentle and sweet” — had their backs turned and were staring at a corner in the wall, trying to give the two actors privacy as they finished.

    People on X, formerly Twitter, had a lot of fun interpreting what the cameraman must’ve looked like in this scenario.

    This is also not the first time Pugh has had uh, technical difficulties, during the filming of an intimate scene. The “Midsommar” star revealed earlier this year that while filming a sex scene with Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer,” the camera broke in the middle of it.

    “Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing,” Pugh said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FYI, Peanuts Aren't Nuts. Here's Why They're Different (And Cheaper).
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    I Barely Escaped My Abusive Marriage. If JD Vance Had His Way, I'd Still Be Trapped There.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Experts Warn Leaving These Common Foods Out Too Long Could Be Dangerous — Or Even Fatal
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Billie Eilish Vows to Stay Silent on Sexuality
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    We Work In Hotels. Here's What You Should Know About The Bathtubs.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The Emergency Supplies You'll Thank Yourself For Buying On Prime Day
    HuffPost4 hours ago
    Trump Bops Along To 'YMCA' At Oct. 7 Attack Remembrance Event
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Sally Field Recalls Undergoing 'Horrific' Illegal Abortion In Emotional Video
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Bedding And Mattresses Are Expensive, So Get The Best Prices On Fall Prime Day
    HuffPost3 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup5 days ago
    7 Simple Phrases That Can Instantly De-Escalate A Heated Argument
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    7 Signs Your Gas Or Bloating Is A Bigger Issue
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    Life's Hard. Make It Easier With Sales On Things For Anyone Who's Getting Older
    HuffPost7 hours ago
    We Lived Through Intense Hurricanes. Here's Exactly How We'd Prep For One Now.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    THIS Is The Top-Selling Prime Day Deal So Far — And It Could Save Your Life
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    See What All The Hype Is About: These Cult-Favorites Are On Sale For Prime Day
    HuffPost16 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Mysteries Remain In Horrific Killings Of 2 Girls As Trial Is Set To Begin
    HuffPost7 hours ago
    The Surprising Reason You're Sometimes Mean To People You Care About
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy