    • HuffPost

    Diddy's Mom Calls Sex Abuse Allegations Against Son A 'Public Lynching'

    By Kelby Vera,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7xg7_0vxrT7ON00

    Janice Smalls Combs, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has vigorously defended her son in a lengthy statement in which she described the public response to his arrest as a “public lynching.”

    In a detailed letter published by Page Six on Sunday, Combs wrote that “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

    “To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” the statement said, which was was provided by Janice Combs’ lawyers.

    “Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

    Her statement acknowledged widely circulated video evidence of Sean Combs abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura but claimed that it was a lone incident being unfairly used to level other “repulsive allegations” against her son.

    “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not,” the statement said. “He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.”

    While Janice Combs said her son “may not have been entirely truthful about certain things,” like the 2016 assault on Ventura, which came to light via hotel security footage released in May, she maintained his innocence regarding an extensive list of other accusations made public in the past year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ1GU_0vxrT7ON00 Janice Smalls Combs appears with son Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. On Sunday, she defended her son in a lengthy statement released by her lawyers.

    “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him,” Combs’ mother noted.

    After comparing Combs to others who were “wrongfully convicted and later exonerated” due to “past actions or mistakes,” his mother claimed the substantial list of accusations against the music mogul are “motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice.”

    Combs’ mother lamented the public’s treatment of the musician, calling it “truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

    She asked for people to give room for the rapper to defend himself, saying, “My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated.”

    Combs pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Sep. 16 and is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

    In addition to the existing charges, last week an attorney for 120 more of Combs alleged victims announced plans to file separate lawsuits against the celebrity.

    Combs and his lawyers have denied all allegations.

    Janice Smalls Combs’ complete statement can be read at Page Six.

    Kelly Adams
    1d ago
    Oh, please. It's not a public lynching. And he will have his day in court.
    Rhoda White
    1d ago
    you got to be kidding
