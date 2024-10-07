Richard Simmons Was Laid To Rest Wearing His Iconic Workout Attire, Brother Says

It looks like Richard Simmons is going to be sweatin’ to the oldies for eternity.

On Saturday, Lenny Simmons, brother of the late fitness guru, told people attending Simmons’ celebration-of-life ceremony a “little secret” about how the star was laid to rest wearing his famous exercise ensemble under a more formal outfit.

“Just like Clark Kent, underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, he is wearing a tank top and shorts,” Lenny Simmons told the crowd at New Orleans’ St. Louis Cathedral, according to video of the star’s remembrance shared by TMZ .

Richard Simmons was buried in July at Los Angeles’ Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary, in a private funeral for family and close friends.

During the celebration of life, Lenny Simmons told those in attendance that the burial outfit was a tribute to everything the exercise expert brought to the world.

Richard Simmons is seen at the 2013 LA Gay Pride Festival. After Simmons' death this past July, he was laid to rest wearing his iconic workout attire, according to his brother.

“Why, you ask?” said Lenny Simmons. “Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we made sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love, to help the saints and the angels get into shape.”

He added: “So I’m here to say to you that even though he’s not here ― and I know he’s in spirit here tonight ― Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies.”

Richard Simmons passed away in July, just a day after his 76th birthday.

His death was determined to be caused by complications from heart disease and injuries sustained in recent falls.