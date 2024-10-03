Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Trumper GOP Senate Candidate Suggests Drag Queens In Military Lure Weak Recruits

    By Ron Dicker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHwjk_0vt26TZ800

    Using drag queens as an example, GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao claimed in a debate Wednesday that diversity efforts are not attracting courageous “alpha” types into the military.

    Cao, a former Navy captain endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was in a televised showdown against his rival, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). A moderator mentioned Cao’s previous criticism of the Biden administration’s “growing obsession” with DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, and asked Cao to explain how that approach has “impacted” recruiting.

    Cao detoured into his personal experience after 9/11 and argued that vaccine mandates during the pandemic discouraged enlistment even further, before the moderator drew him back to the original question about recruiting.

    “When you’re using a, you know, drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao replied. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are young men and women that are going to win wars.”

    Cao’s comments left Kaine puzzled.

    “I’m not really sure what his point was about DEI,” the Democrat said , adding that enlistment numbers would go up if more Americans understood the benefits of serving in the military. “DEI is a red herring.”

    Cao was presumably referring to Joshua Kelley, a sailor who performs in drag and identifies as nonbinary, being appointed to a pilot ambassadors program to increase recruitment. Kelley’s participation drew backlash from Republican senators, Stars and Stripes reported. The program ended last year .

    Perhaps forgetting that the U.S. military has a long history of drag performances , Cao later doubled down on his “alpha” comment to NBC . “I just said what everyone believes as fact.”

    Kaine holds a comfortable lead over Cao in several polls.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 49
    Add a Comment
    equalizer3
    19m ago
    it's the truth. I broke a nail. waaaaaa
    Wayne Fye
    2h ago
    watch, can you imagine on the battlefield and cross dresser running at you screaming with a wig, makeup (that looks like MIMI from drew Cary) and an M16 waving in one hand.? if you were the enemy, what would you do?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Donald Trump Jr. Gives Sad Excuse For Why His Dad Won't Debate Kamala Harris Again
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Trump Chuckles As Crowd Boos Soldier For Correctly Naming Base
    HuffPost10 hours ago
    Lara Trump Says Father-In-Law Was Just 'Joking Around' With Wild Kamala Harris Attacks
    HuffPost2 days ago
    What Michelle Obama's Ex-Boyfriend David Upchurch Has Said About Their Romance
    The List1 day ago
    Vance Rally Crowd Boos Local Fox Reporter for Asking If Trump’s ‘Aggressive Style’ Is Hurting Ticket
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost22 hours ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Questions Her Producer On Air After 'The View' Shares Trump 'Legal Note'
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    MAGA Crowd Roars as Trump Pledges to Restore Confederate General’s Name to Military Base
    Mediaite14 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Couple took 31 trips to Disney World after stealing $500K from the government: feds
    New York Post11 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally
    HuffPost20 hours ago
    Elon Musk Exposed For Calling Accused Rapist Diddy 'A Good Friend'
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Michigan voters sound off on JD Vance's debate performance: 'He told the truth'
    Fox News2 days ago
    I Lost My Family To A Terrifying Religious Group. Now It's Happening Again — With Trump.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    CNN Data Reporter Spots 'Bad Sign' For Kamala Harris: A 'Problem' For Her Campaign
    HuffPost8 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘They Can Control The Weather,’ Promoting Conspiracy About Hurricane Helene
    HuffPost22 hours ago
    ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
    The Independent6 days ago
    Trump's Response When He Learned Pence's Life Was In Danger On Jan. 6: 'So What?"
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Officers In Breonna Taylor Case Indicted Again After Judge Dropped Charges, Blamed Boyfriend
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    North Carolina Republican Pleads To End Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories On Helene Disaster Relief
    HuffPost22 hours ago
    'You're A Mature Grown-Up': CNN Host Calls Out Trump Aide For Botching Kamala Harris' Name
    HuffPost2 days ago
    'These guys lie for a living!' MSNBC host shreds J.D. Vance for downplaying Jan. 6
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Trump pledges to rename Army base after Confederate general
    POLITICO13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy