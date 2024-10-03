Seth Meyers Goes Off On Trump’s Latest Lie: ‘What Kind Of A**hole… ?’

Seth Meyers on Wednesday took former President Donald Trump to task for his lie that President Joe Biden hadn’t talked with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) during the initial aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“What kind of asshole travels to the scene of a hurricane to lie about the emergency response?” the “Late Night” comedian asked before urging Trump, the current GOP nominee, to “stop making things worse.”

Meyers then turned to some zombie talk.

“Let’s pray there’s never a zombie apocalypse because if there is the only radio station will be Trump saying, ‘No one is coming to save you,’” he imagined.

Meyers aired a montage of audio clips of Trump saying: “My fellow Americans. They’re destroying our country. They’ll walk into your kitchen. They’ll have you for dinner. They’re eating the brains. I may never see you again. Farewell.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: