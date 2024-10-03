Whoopi Goldberg Questions Her Producer On Air After 'The View' Shares Trump 'Legal Note'

“ The View ” co-host Whoopi Goldberg questioned the show’s executive producer live on-air over the purpose of a legal note mentioning that Donald Trump has denied “any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election.”

Goldberg, after co-host Sunny Hostin read the note on Wednesday’s episode, remarked that she finds the note “so interesting.”

“I mean, this is what we have to do these legal notes each time to say what has been proven to be a fact. We have to deny it on their behalf, is that right?” asked Goldberg as she turned to executive producer Brian Teta.

“We have to state the denials that they’ve stated,” Teta replied.

“One day you’ll tell me why,” Goldberg said.

Her comments come after a Hot Topics segment about Tuesday’s vice presidential debate , during which Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) refused to say that the former president lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

“The View” aired a clip earlier in the segment showing the senator, who claimed that Trump “peacefully gave over power” in January 2021, speaking next to footage from the deadly Capitol riot.

Goldberg, after Teta said he told her “a couple of times” about the note, clarified her argument.

“No, no, not this. Because I find it odd when everybody has seen it and they know that it’s not necessarily the truth,” she said of the Trump note.

“We’re showing what they’ve said on the record as their statement,” Teta said.

“We can do it off-air, guys,” said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin .

“We’re out of time, the music is playing,” Teta added.

“All right, well, we’ll be back,” Goldberg said with a smile before cutting to a commercial break.

You can catch more from “The View” in the clip below.