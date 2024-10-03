The Over-The-Counter Products Dermatologists Recommend To Combat Thinning Hair

So you’ve been noticing some hair thinning around your temples and a bit more shedding left behind in your brush. And while hair loss is a common occurrence, resulting from a whole host of mostly benign causes , it’s still OK to want the same luscious locks you may have once had. After speaking with a couple of dermatologists, we learned that this is totally possible, thanks to products that you don’t have to leave your home to use.

But before you find the right over-the-counter treatment for you and your specific type of hair loss, board-certified and New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose said that it’s a good idea to treat the underlying cause (if there is one) to get the best results.

According to her, hormonal thinning and telogen effluvium — a kind of excessive shedding caused by anything from metabolic stress to changes in medication — are two of the most common causes of hair loss. She said other causes can include nutritional deficiencies, genetic predispositions or underlying medical conditions like a thyroid disorder.

“It is important to have an evaluation of your hair and scalp health [from a medical professional], and to discuss potential underlying conditions,” Murphy-Rose said, adding that a dermatologist is well within the realm to do so.

In the case of a vitamin deficiency, Murphy-Rose said that you may have to supplement your diet with additional iron or vitamin D3. Hormonal thinning and telogen effluvium, on the other hand, may be improved with topical treatments, shampoos and more.

Learn just what these dermatologist-suggested products are in the list ahead, but before you do, New York City-based and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp reminded us: “Hair loss treatments should be used for at least three to four months before deciding if they are effective or not.”

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.