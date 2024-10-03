If You Love The Look Of This J.Crew Sweater, This $40 Amazon Buy May Be For You

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You can almost never go wrong with a cardigan. A wardrobe staple for nearly every season, it’s one of the most versatile pieces you can own.

J.Crew is popular for cardigans like the top-rated Emilie , but they are undeniably expensive. If you like the look of the Emilie, you’re in luck. We found a similar sweater on Amazon — for a fraction of the price.

A popular J.Crew cardigan has an affordable doppelganger in this Anrabess sweater

This Anrabess tweed knit cardigan is available in most colors for only $40, and as low as $20 for some, like this red and white striped pattern that comes with a 50% off coupon . Compare that to the Emilie’s current price of $77 and up. (And that’s the sale price — its list price of $138 means the Anrabess sweater can save you up to $118 on a normal day.)

Caroline Bologna , a senior travel and culture reporter at HuffPost, noted in a previous story that this sweater is one of her carry-on essentials .

“It’s great for layering or even wearing on its own and is the perfect weight for different weather conditions,” she said. “I like the structured look that makes me feel a little more put-together than I do in other sweaters I throw on when I’m traveling.”

Of course, there are some differences between the Emilie and the Anrabess sweaters: The Emilie is 100% cotton and machine-washable, while the Anrabess is made with a blend of acrylic and rayon and should be hand-washed. But reviewers say the more affordable sweater is soft, true to size, well-made, and not too thin. It also has brushed gold buttons, two front pockets and ribbed cuffs for an elevated look.

One of the best parts about the Anrabess sweater is that it’s available in 20 colors and patterns, in women’s sizes S-XL. Some reviewers mention buying multiple colors: In addition to classic neutrals, the sweater comes in hues like a holiday-ready red or a pale, springtime pink.

Scroll down to read reviews from people who bought the sweater and loved it, and click the button to add it to your cart.

“ I have two ... best purchase ever. Looks like the high end brands without the cost . Great for zoom calls too and working remotely while on screen. Well made, gold buttons add to the presentation and pairs well with jeans, skirts or straight leg or flair pants. Not itchy or scratchy and fit is perfect so buy your normal size.” — Ruby Dragon “For me, this was a win. It is so soft, not oversized, not too heavy, not too thin, and has real buttons. I plan to reorder in more colors for fall. Perfect layering piece. The white is a shade between true white and winter white but works for summer outfits.” — Amanda C. Carey “These cardigans are flattering and forgiving. I am 5′6″ with a normal torso length and they hit right at the waist, which saves you from having to tuck in the sweater or modify the fit. They feel fairly high quality and a bit heavier than a typical cardigan or sweater. Definitely would recommend for a capsule wardrobe.” — Shae M “I rarely write reviews but I felt like this sweater deserves some feedback! It’s a shockingly well made sweater for its price, the navy color is deep and rich, it washes well (cold water, lay flat), and it’s so versatile! I wore it to work with a dress underneath and around the house with sweats! It’s beyond lovely and I’d highly recommend.” — C. A. Moitra “Beautiful sweater, perfect fit. Looks like boutique quality. The gold buttons make this look and feel like a much more expensive sweater .” — Kristin Robinson

