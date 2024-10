10 'Fake' Engagement And Wedding Rings To Wear If You're Traveling

Affordable travel engagement rings from Amazon and more

Traveling with expensive jewelry is always intimidating. This is particularly true when you consider the sentimental value we place on wedding bands or engagement rings.

This could explain the trend of “ travel jewelry ” — alternative and infinitely more affordable pieces that can be worn in lieu of the real thing. Because you know what could ruin a trip to Greece? Diving into clear blue water to discover that your diamond ring slid off and swam away.

If you’re taking a trip and want to limit the stress of walking around wearing something of massive monetary value, we’ve curated beautiful (but affordable) wedding ring alts to wear without worry.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.