Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Actually Good-Looking Faux Plants For People Who Can't Have Real Ones

    By Alexandra Polk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVl81_0vsi5dXR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnXyr_0vsi5dXR00 A faux fiddle leaf fig from Wayfair

    If you’re on the hunt for faux plants, chances are that you’re either an unfit plant parent or simply aware that your living space is a death trap for indoor flora — whether it’s your cat that loves chewing on leaves or the landlord that gave your apartment one operable window. Whatever the case may be, modern day faux plants look more real than ever, and we found 13 that look freshly plucked from a flourishing garden.

    The best faux plants are adjustable, detailed and breathe new life into your space like real, photosynthesizing shrubs — minus the fertilizer, watering schedule, pruning and plant maintenance that doesn’t align with a busy lifestyle. You’ll spot some excellent picks at retailers like Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more. Scroll on and grab some gorgeous, top-rated greenery your not-so-green thumb will love, below.

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    This Is The Best Place To Meet Your Future Partner At Every Age
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘They Can Control The Weather,’ Promoting Conspiracy About Hurricane Helene
    HuffPost1 day ago
    7 Common Phrases That May Unintentionally Spoil Your Kids
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    28 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    I Lost My Family To A Terrifying Religious Group. Now It's Happening Again — With Trump.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Fark Founder Celebrates 25 Years Of Riffing On Weird News
    HuffPost15 hours ago
    Video From Trump Rally Shows Loads Of Empty Space At Michigan Venue
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Questions Her Producer On Air After 'The View' Shares Trump 'Legal Note'
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Ever Heard Of A 'Coffee Nap'? It Could Make You Even More Productive And Energized
    HuffPost2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Dog Saved From 20-Foot Tree After Being Swept Away In Helene Flooding
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Baristas Share People's Biggest Mistakes Making Iced Coffee
    HuffPost20 hours ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy