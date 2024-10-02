Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Seth Meyers Tears Down Trump's New Wild Claim In The Funniest Way

    By Lee Moran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU5R6_0vrH2IF100

    Seth Meyers on Tuesday dismantled former president and current GOP Donald Trump’s latest nonsensical claim about Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

    Namely, that, well ... “no one knows” Harris’ last name.

    Trump made the bonkers statement about the vice president at a rally last week. He’s said it before , too.

    Meyers dropped a damning reminder for Trump in response.

    “Well, maybe that’s because they’re never seen it on the news being removed from the side of a building,” he cracked.

    The “Late Night” audience lapped up the gag.

    The Trump name has in recent years been removed from multiple buildings including in New York , Toronto and Panama .

    Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Dale Cole
    2d ago
    solution-stop voting for Democrats
    Dara DeVicariis
    2d ago
    This is funny, especially given vance keeps changing his name!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    ‘Mark My Words’: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Trump’s About To Screw His Biggest Fans
    HuffPost22 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic1 day ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost14 hours ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Immediately Makes Trump’s Terrible Debate Night Way Worse
    The New Republic24 days ago
    Trump’s Late-Night Meltdown About Stephen Colbert Is Actually a Threat
    The New Republic9 days ago
    Lara Trump Tells Kristen Welker Trump Was Just ‘Joking Around’ When Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Mary Trump Explains Why Her Uncle Is So Triggered By Kamala Harris
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Trump makes dig at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
    PBS NewsHour3 days ago
    Donald Trump Jr. Gives Sad Excuse For Why His Dad Won't Debate Kamala Harris Again
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Trump Mocked for Tossing Chicken Nuggets at Alabama Game as Hair Becomes Focus of Social Media Frenzy
    Business Times4 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Jimmy Fallon Thinks JD Vance Looks Terrifyingly Familiar
    HuffPost1 day ago
    'Worried Sick' Queen Camilla 'Desperately Pleading' With King Charles to Ditch Meeting with Royal Exile Prince Harry to 'Avoid Stress' Amid Cancer Fight
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    'This was so so so bad': Critics highlight J.D. Vance's 'terrible gaffe' from debate night
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Put him in charge now': Don Jr. demands Trump get federal power after Vance-Walz debate
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Kamala Harris has hit on new tactic that’s 'definitely bothering Donald Trump': reporter
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘That is almost the ball game’: Panel reacts to new Harris-Trump polling – full interview
    CNN12 days ago
    Desperate 'Today' Bosses 'Begging' Hoda Kotb Not to Quit Show — Amid Denials She Was Asked to Take Pay Cut
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Opinion: Laura Loomer knew what she was doing when she called Kamala Harris 'Shaniqua'
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    'Nobody Wants This' Star Justine Lupe Pooped in Her Dress While Working With Kathy Bates
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
    The Independent7 days ago
    At the debate, JD Vance’s costume fell off, revealing him as the next insurrectionist
    Advocate2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Fries Donald Trump When Asked About His McDonald's Truther Stance
    HuffPost8 days ago
    This might be Donald Trump’s most dangerous speech yet
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump’s Shameless Necklace Grift
    TheDailyBeast11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy