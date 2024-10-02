Seth Meyers Tears Down Trump's New Wild Claim In The Funniest Way

Seth Meyers on Tuesday dismantled former president and current GOP Donald Trump’s latest nonsensical claim about Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Namely, that, well ... “no one knows” Harris’ last name.

Trump made the bonkers statement about the vice president at a rally last week. He’s said it before , too.

Meyers dropped a damning reminder for Trump in response.

“Well, maybe that’s because they’re never seen it on the news being removed from the side of a building,” he cracked.

The “Late Night” audience lapped up the gag.

The Trump name has in recent years been removed from multiple buildings including in New York , Toronto and Panama .

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: