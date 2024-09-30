Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Anna Delvey Skewers 'Predatory' 'Dancing With The Stars' After First-Round Elimination

    By Kelby Vera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVPln_0vpIqNTq00

    Anna Delvey isn’t pleased with how her experience on “Dancing With the Stars” panned out.

    After being booted from the ABC dancing competition in the first round of eliminations last week, the convicted faux heiress says she feels like she was taken advantage of.

    “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings,” Delvey told NBC News. “That they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention.”

    “It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better, yet they chose to disregard that,” added Delvey, who found notoriety after posing as a European heiress to scam hundreds of thousands of dollars from members of New York’s well-heeled art and fashion scenes and from a slew of financial institutions.

    Delvey was brutally honest about her feelings from the moment she was voted off “Dancing With the Stars” last Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up9T2_0vpIqNTq00
    Anna Delvey and professional dancer Ezra Sosa take the floor during last week's "Dancing With the Stars." The duo was voted out of the competition shortly after.

    Asked what she learned from her experience after the live elimination, the Russian émigré replied with a curt “Nothing.”

    Days after her departure, Delvey discussed her time on the show on Tori Spelling’s “misSpelling” podcast, where she told fellow Season 33 eliminatee that her blunt exit line was “the truth.”

    “You guys told me what I’m supposed to do,” she said of the “DWTS” production team. “I tried to do it, and then I still was rejected. And I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless.”

    “I felt like, well, they were building me up. It’s, like, ‘Oh, well, only if you smile more, only if you do, like, x y z, it’s going to be so much better for you,’” Delvey said. “And it felt like they put so much effort trying to get me on the show, like, make me feel comfortable just to… eliminate me this early.”

    During her stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” the show played up Delvey’s convict status while she performed wearing a bedazzled ankle monitor.

    Delvey, whose legal name is Anna Sorokin, is currently on parole after serving more than three years in prison for second-degree grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NY Yankees Fans Prefer Mayor Eric Adams Not Support The Team
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Frank Fritz, Former ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host, Dies at 60
    HuffPost1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    This Supersoft Bedding Is Perfect For Year-Round Use
    HuffPost17 hours ago
    The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week
    HuffPost1 day ago
    This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon
    HuffPost1 day ago
    I Was Devastated When The Love Of My Life Died. Then I Started Seeing Signs I Couldn't Explain.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    These Cozy Slippers Won't Leave Your Feet Sweaty, According to Reviewers
    HuffPost17 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2025
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    This Almost Never Happens: These Podiatrist-Recommended Sneakers Are On Sale
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Kamala Harris Shares Her 'No. 1 Rule' To Question On How She Protects Her Mental Health
    HuffPost9 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Dakota Fanning Shares 'Super-Inappropriate Questions' She Was Asked As A Child Star
    HuffPost13 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    I Left My House Intending To Jump To My Death. These Are The Words I Needed To Hear Back Then.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Opinion: The VP Debate Snooze-Fest Actually Reveals The Massive Problem Coming Our Way In November
    HuffPost5 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago
    Jewish Women Have Strong Thoughts About One Of The Most Beloved Shows On TV Right Now
    HuffPost10 hours ago
    Diner Flat-Out Tells 'Fox & Friends' That JD Vance 'Lied' During 'Entire' Debate
    HuffPost10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy