Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Celebrities, Fans Offer Emotional Tributes To 'Absolute Genius' Kris Kristofferson

    By Ed Mazza,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAscZ_0voYk4Zr00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlF1l_0voYk4Zr00 Kris Kristofferson performs in concert during the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Jack Ingram & Friends event at ACL-Live on April 21, 2017, in Austin.

    Fans and celebrities alike are paying tribute to Kris Kristofferson , the American music legend and movie star who died on Saturday at the age of 88.

    Kristofferson’s life story is so improbable that it seems almost impossible: He was both a Rhodes scholar and Golden Gloves boxer who quit a promising career in the military to become a janitor in Nashville, where he hoped to get a shot at making music.

    He would become known as a master songwriter and one of the founding figures of the “outlaw country” movement ― and if that weren’t enough, he was a magnetic performer on the big screen, winning a Golden Globe for his role in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born.”

    Kristofferson’s friends, fans, co-stars and fellow musicians sent their condolences, shared their memories and posted clips of their favorite moments:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Frank Fritz, Former ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host, Dies at 60
    HuffPost1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week
    HuffPost1 day ago
    I Was Devastated When The Love Of My Life Died. Then I Started Seeing Signs I Couldn't Explain.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2025
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    The 'Luxurious' Silk Pillowcase That Saved My Curly Hair Is Only $12 At Amazon
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Shares Her 'No. 1 Rule' To Question On How She Protects Her Mental Health
    HuffPost15 hours ago
    Victorville hosting 21st Annual Fall Festival October 5
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    I Left My House Intending To Jump To My Death. These Are The Words I Needed To Hear Back Then.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    6 Things Interior Decorators Never Do In Their Own Homes
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Teachers Reveal The Names They Absolutely Wouldn't Use For Their Own Kids
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    Norah O’Donnell Had A Blunt Question On Abortion For Tim Walz
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy