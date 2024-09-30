Celebrities, Fans Offer Emotional Tributes To 'Absolute Genius' Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson performs in concert during the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Jack Ingram & Friends event at ACL-Live on April 21, 2017, in Austin.

Fans and celebrities alike are paying tribute to Kris Kristofferson , the American music legend and movie star who died on Saturday at the age of 88.

Kristofferson’s life story is so improbable that it seems almost impossible: He was both a Rhodes scholar and Golden Gloves boxer who quit a promising career in the military to become a janitor in Nashville, where he hoped to get a shot at making music.

He would become known as a master songwriter and one of the founding figures of the “outlaw country” movement ― and if that weren’t enough, he was a magnetic performer on the big screen, winning a Golden Globe for his role in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born.”

Kristofferson’s friends, fans, co-stars and fellow musicians sent their condolences, shared their memories and posted clips of their favorite moments: