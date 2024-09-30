Open in App
    Trump’s ‘Hated To Give Overtime’ Admission Prompts Stark Reminder Of Project 2025

    By Lee Moran,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lSOy_0voYj7Bp00

    Former president and current GOP nominee Donald Trump on Sunday admitted he “hated” to pay his staff overtime and would instead replace them with other workers to avoid doing so.

    Trump’s confession came during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, after promising to deliver “gigantic tax cuts” via his pledge to end the tax on tips, overtime and social security benefits for seniors.

    “I know a lot about overtime. I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I’d get other people, I shouldn’t say this, but I’d get other people in. I wouldn’t pay,” Trump boasted.

    Watch from the 1:42 mark here:

    Some critics suggested the move was indicative of Trump’s decadeslong history of questionable behavior. Others pointed to overtime proposals in the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which analysts have suggested may see some workers losing their rights to it completely if the playbook is implemented (as it is expected to be) by a potential second Trump administration:

    Comments / 149
    Add a Comment
    Liz Roland
    6h ago
    Not only would he not give you overtime he won't pay you
    Don DeAugustine
    7h ago
    Cheap slob!!
    View all comments
