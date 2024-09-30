HuffPost
Trump’s ‘Hated To Give Overtime’ Admission Prompts Stark Reminder Of Project 2025
By Lee Moran,3 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 149
Add a Comment
Liz Roland
6h ago
Don DeAugustine
7h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuffPost2 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
HuffPost15 hours ago
Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
The Current GA19 days ago
HuffPost15 hours ago
HuffPost10 hours ago
NewsNinja27 days ago
SHOCK POLL: Trump Squanders Nearly All of His 18-Point Lead in Iowa — A State He Won Big in 2016 and 2020
Mediaite17 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
David Heitz25 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Morristown Minute16 hours ago
WyoFile11 hours ago
HuffPost21 hours ago
David Heitz14 days ago
André Emilio1 day ago
The HD Post19 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
André Emilio6 days ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
The HD Post13 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
Morristown Minute8 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.