If You're Going To Invest In A Good Coffee Grinder, Experts Say THIS Is The One

The Baratza Encore grinder can create even-sized grounds for a variety of a brew options.

Like most people, coffee plays a pretty integral role in my daily routine. If a product can help get the best brew possible right in my kitchen , it’s worth my time and the money. As someone who has always just purchased pre-ground beans or simply ground them in store, I’ve always wondered if an at-home coffee grinder can really make a difference.

According to Drew Frohn, a wholesale manager and coffee educator for Coava Coffee Roasters , “The single most important tool you can invest in to make better coffee at home is a burr grinder – full stop.” Frohn, along with three other knowledgeable coffee experts that HuffPost recently spoke with , overwhelmingly agreed that the Baratza Encore coffee grinder is the best grinding tool for making exceptional coffee at home. “I’ve been using mine for eight-plus years,” Frohn added.

He explained that a grinder is crucial because once coffee is ground, it rapidly loses volatile and vital aromatic compounds, so pre-ground coffee will never give you as full of a flavor experience as coffee that is freshly ground.

“Burr grinders, [like the Baratza Encore], use rotating metal burrs to do the grinding, which ensures a more uniform size than blade grinders and thus a better, more consistent brew,” Frohn told me, calling the Baratza a great entry-level grinder that’s remained so popular due to its simplicity, durability and quality, all in one fairly affordable package.

Similarly, Jordan G.L. Hardin, director of food and beverage at Alfred Coffee , said that he considers this professional-backed grinder the best time-tested choice, especially if you want the ease and convenience of an electric grinder that involves practically zero work on your part.

Engineered with a powerful motor and featuring commercial-grade conical burrs that are constructed from hardened alloy steel, the Baratza Encore offers 40 different grind settings to fit an extensive range of brewing options, from French press to standard automatic to pour-over style brewing. Its streamlined operation is equally commendable thanks to its straightforward on-and-off dial and single pulse button. The design is also fairly compact, measuring a little over 13 inches tall and just under four inches wide.

It’s not just experts that swear by this beloved machine. People of every type, from serious at-home brewers to coffee beginners, consider the Baratza an important addition to their countertop. Several reviewers claim that what makes the grinder a particular standout is that it can create fine grounds without making a staticky mess when you open the grounds receptacle, a problem that many say is common with less expensive burr grinders.

