    One Of Target’s Best Sales Of The Year Is Happening Right This Second

    By Marquaysa Battle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JN1r_0vmvmU7P00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkDAj_0vmvmU7P00 Target Circle Week happens in a few days, but the good deals are live right now.

    Target Circle Week may officially kick off on Oct. 6 , but the good deals are actually rolling out right now. In fact, as a shopping expert, I’m calling it: This fall sale at Target is its best one of the year so far — even beating out the deals spotted during its big July sale. Why? Well, up to 50% off markdowns span across nearly all its categories for folks with Target Circle memberships ( which are totally free to sign up for ). Right now you can nab:

    I know: I just brain-dumped loads of deals on you, but have no fear. Your neighborly resident deal hunter pulled all the best of the best finds to save you some time. See the goodies below and take advantage before these sell out.

    HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

